It seems like Alex Rodriguez is taking a page from Jennifer Lopez’s handbook and hanging out with his ex. On Saturday, Rodriguez and his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, hung out during a workout. He then shared photos of the hangout on his Instagram Story. If you hang out with your ex but don’t post about it, did you really hang out with your ex??

Rodriguez joked in a caption, “Cynthia is a world-class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL.” That caption accompanied footage of Scurtis helping him ice his leg at the gym. Rodriguez is smiling with his arm around his ex’s shoulders in another photo. They got married in 2002 and share two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. In 2008, Scurtis filed for divorce and it was finalised two months later, according to Cosmopolitan.

Rodriguez had since moved on. He and Lopez were close to getting married before their unexpected breakup in April. They announced their decision to split in a joint statement to the Today show:

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez is now seeing her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. According to a video posted by Page Six, Rodriguez does not care because when he was asked about Bennifer in a video, he simply responded, “Go Yankees.” Affleck is a huge Boston Red Sox fan and to all the baseball newbies out there, they are big rivals.

