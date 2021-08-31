Alex Man weeps at coming-of-age ceremony of 18-year-old son

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — 64-year-old Hong Kong star Alex Man may appear to be busy enjoying a career renaissance of sorts as he travels all over China to perform for hyped-up crowds, but it seems that the Golden Pillow actor still makes time for important family celebrations.

Footage of him holding a coming-of-age ceremony for his son Man Tai Chin, who turned 18 in Feb this year, was recently circulated online. It was definitely an emotional affair for the proud father, according to 8days.sg.

The teen is Alex’s only child with his second wife, flight attendant Kwok Ming Lai. She is 17 years younger than Alex, and they tied the knot in 2002.

Taiwanese actress Tien Niu was Alex’s first wife, and they were together for four years before getting divorced in 1996.

In the clip, Alex is heard dedicating a touching message to Tai Chin, saying, “My son has grown up. I will return to Hong Kong tomorrow. I hope you will be well, your life is yours to live.”

“Today, your father is giving you a blank gold medal, so you can carve your future accomplishments on it,” he continued. “When the time comes for me to watch you from heaven, I will definitely see you. You are my only son, I will definitely see you.”

The young man then thanked his father by kissing him on the cheek, and Alex was moved to tears.

Netizens and the media gushed over the heartfelt scene and showed affection for second-gen stars by fawning over Tai Chin’s good looks, pointing out his height and “defined facial features” and saying that he looks like a celebrity as well.

Also drawing attention was Alex’s wife Ming Lai, who was praised for looking very beautiful, elegant, and “nothing like” her 47 years of age.

Born Jul 25, 1957, Alex Man Chi-leung is a Golden Horse Award-winning Hong Kong actor. He became a television actor for ATV in the 1970s and joined TVB in the 1980s where he starred in several popular television dramas.

Man sang the Hakka song, “客家山歌最出名”, during a Hong Kong TVB television show specially made for him. /TISG

