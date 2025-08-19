Alcaraz and Sinner’s highly anticipated Cincinnati final match ended briefly due to illness

OHIO, U.S.A.: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s much-awaited rematch at the Cincinnati Open ended early as Sinner needed to retire in the first set due to illness.

During the match, Alcaraz took the lead with a 5-0 score when Sinner decided he could not proceed as expected anymore. Unfortunately, Sinner is dealing with an elbow injury and is posing a disadvantage at the upcoming US Open, where both players are also anticipated to participate.

Sinner expressed in his post-match interview that he is ‘super sorry’ to disappoint the crowd, and admitted that he hadn’t been feeling great the day before the match. He thought that he would feel better before the match started, but it became worse.

“I tried to come out and make it at least a small match, but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very, very sorry for all of you,” Sinner declared.

“From yesterday, I didn’t feel great.” 😓 Jannik Sinner speaks after retiring in the Cincinnati final. Wishing the World No. 1 a speedy recovery 💕#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/IjRr1omqGL — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 18, 2025



With this, Alcaraz showed his concern to his opponent and admitted that from this situation, Sinner would come back better, just like he always does, which makes him a true champion.

“This is not the way that I want to win the trophy, I just gotta say sorry.. I can understand how you feel right now.. I can’t say anything that you don’t know already, but as I said many, many times, you are truly, truly a champion,” Alcaraz stated.

“You are going to come back better and stronger, you always do.” 🩵 The always classy @CarlosAlcaraz 👏 #cincytennis pic.twitter.com/JzHHfly9Zp — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 18, 2025



With this win, Alcaraz has now won 17 consecutive matches in the ATP Masters 1000 events. The Cincinnati title is an addition to the Monte Carlo and Rome victories that Alcaraz has achieved this season. Furthermore, Sinner will remain No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

On social media, fans expressed their support towards Sinner. One netizen commended Sinner for giving his all despite the unfortunate circumstance.

Another netizen shared: “Take care of yourself, my boy 🦊Keeping fit is always the most important thing 🧡We love you🫶.”

However, some netizens did not sit well with the outcome of the match. One remarked, “It wasn’t a good victory for Alcaraz. Winning because the opponent is sick is not a great satisfaction.”

A few more comments said that it was a shame for Sinner to exit the match, and he needs to learn how to suffer a bit more like other athletes.