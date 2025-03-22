SINGAPORE – A new global report reveals that business executives in Singapore are increasingly concerned about financial crimes targeting their organizations in 2025, with worries surpassing their peers overseas.

The study, conducted by Kroll, a global financial and risk advisory firm, highlights a significant rise in concern among Singapore’s senior management, with 76% of those polled fearing financial crime risks such as money laundering, fraud, bribery, and corruption—well above the global average of 71%.

Cybersecurity, AI, and financial crime

According to the latest Straits Times report, the findings also underscore the heightened risks in the Asia-Pacific region, where 82% of senior executives expect an uptick in financial crime in the coming year, the highest level globally. A key concern among Singaporean executives is the growing threat of cybersecurity breaches, with 68% citing it as a major factor driving financial crime in 2025. Additionally, 61% pointed to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by criminals to perpetrate fraud and other illegal activities.

While AI poses new challenges for regulators—such as its ability to create fake images, audio, and video that aid in scams—the report also notes that AI could play a crucial role in detecting and preventing financial crime if harnessed effectively. However, many organizations are still grappling with how to fully leverage AI for compliance purposes. Despite 72% of respondents believing AI can improve financial crime compliance, only 25% of those experimenting with the technology report seeing a “very positive impact.”

Singapore’s vulnerability and adaptation to financial crime

Singapore’s reputation as a major financial hub makes it a prime target for money laundering activities. Kroll’s report emphasizes that the country’s position as a critical trade and financial centre has made it a “North Star for criminals” seeking to reintegrate illicit funds into the legitimate economy. A high-profile money laundering operation in August 2023, which led to the arrest of 10 individuals and the seizure of over S$3 billion in assets, underscored the ongoing challenge of financial crime.

Although this operation was seen as a victory for Singapore’s regulatory system, experts warn that the country cannot afford to become complacent. B.C. Tan, managing director at Kroll, cautioned that the risks of financial crime will only continue to grow, noting that “criminals are always looking for vulnerabilities.” Moreover, the emergence of cryptocurrencies presents an additional regulatory challenge, with 74% of respondents in Singapore viewing crypto as a significant concern in 2025, but only 36% reporting they have proper safeguards in place to mitigate the risks.

As financial crime evolves and becomes more complex, Singapore’s businesses and regulators must remain vigilant, adapting swiftly to new threats and the ever-changing landscape of global financial crime.