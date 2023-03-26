Ajoomma is the first Singaporean film to launch on Prime Video

Starting April 13, Prime Video announced that the Singaporean film “Ajoomma” will be available exclusively on their video streaming platform. It will be the first Singaporean film to be streamed on Prime Video.

“We are delighted to have Ajoomma as the first Singaporean film to launch on Prime Video, which had been well-received by critics and audiences for its moving storyline. We look forward to bringing more Singaporean-produced content to our Prime members,” David Simonsen, the Director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, stated.

Ajoomma is the official submission of Singapore to the 95th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, for the year 2023.

The movie is about a Singaporean widow who has an obsession with Korean dramas. She then tries to find meaning in her life through a solo trip that leads to her being lost in South Korea.

Award-winning Singaporean actress, Hong Hui Fang, stars in the film, and it is directed by He Shuming.

The actress shared a post in her Instagram account about the exciting news.

“For friends in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei catch AJOOMA exclusively on Prime Video, home to some of my favorite Prime Originals, like The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys. Psyched to be the first Singaporean film to launch here!” she said.

Ajoomma has successfully received awards from international stages. It won “Best Film” at the BaliMakarya Film Festival 2022 and Red Sea International Film Festival 2022.

It also had various nominations for the 59th Golden Horse Awards 2022 such as Best Leading Actress for Hong Hui Fang, Best Supporting Actor for Jung Dong-hwan, Best New Director for He Shuming, and Best Original Screenplay for He Shuming and Kris Ong. It premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival 2022 as well last October 2022 and was the third Singaporean movie to be played at the festival.

Ajoomma was released in Singapore cinemas last Oct 27, 2022.

