SINGAPORE: A netizen took to a complaint forum on Tuesday (Aug 13) to share a photo of a bakery staff member allegedly using a feather duster that was on the floor to clean bread shelves.

“(She was) using a feather duster to dust food shelves and the next moment she left it on the floor (then) used it again,” wrote netizen Mike Yen. “Aiyo dirty…” he wrote, sharing that the food establishment is located in Bedok South outlet. “Who else is buying their bread?” he asked.

Singaporeans react to feather duster post

Many other netizens took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“Let’s be honest if you eat outside, you never know if the staff stick their fingers in the bowl or not…in the kitchen, you can’t see. They talk and talk and their droplets drop in your food. Or (do) they wash their hands after (using the loo)? You don’t know either,” one pointed out.

A few others shared anecdotes about similar experiences. “I worked in a 5-star hotel before. You would be shocked at what happens in the kitchen. You think you eat in ‘atas’ restaurants but only (those) who work in the F&B line (would) know,” said another.

Netizens have mixed response

“(There are) so many such shops. Even hawker stalls are yuck,” wrote another.

The commenter even described an incident at a kopitiam where someone was “chopping pork…not wearing a mask is one thing, but (to) sneeze onto the meat directly…I scolded him and I walked off,” he added.

Some called for the complaint to be forwarded to the Singapore Food Agency, while one or two argued that the bread on the shelves was wrapped in plastic.

Still, one online user wrote, “Hopefully you (stopped) her from continuing what she was doing. Instead of just taking photos and uploading them here.” Another commented, “Hygiene is important. (It) is how you teach (people) from a young age…”

Read also: Coffeeshop items “no longer affordable” — Customer says after being charged S$1.80 for mineral water at Tiong Bahru coffeeshop