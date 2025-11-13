‘AI isn’t killing our jobs but making new weird ones’ — AI product manager says he’s seeing ‘a lot about Artificial Intelligence creating new jobs’

SINGAPORE: The fear that AI (Artificial Intelligence) is here to take our jobs may be valid, but not in the way most think. In fact, it might just be inventing new, even weird ones.

As one product manager sparked the conversation on the Reddit forum r/AIProductManagers by saying, “AI isn’t killing our jobs but making new weird ones. I have recently read a lot about Artificial Intelligence creating new jobs. Do you also come across any such article?”

And it turns out, he’s not alone.

“Real job or just LinkedIn headers?”

One commenter responded, “Not sure what you are referring to, but ‘vibe coding cleanup specialist’ and ‘agents pro’ are definitely in demand now lol.”

That’s either a job title or someone’s next LinkedIn bio. Another joined in to ask the obvious: “Real job or just LinkedIn headers?”

While some roles sound like they were dreamt up during a mid-burnout existential crisis, others are far more real—and rapidly multiplying. Think AI product managers, AI digital marketers, AI engineers, AI research scientists, and even AI healthcare specialists.

“All these so-called ‘new’ jobs are really just old ones, slightly reworked for the AI era…”

One commenter pointed out that most of these titles are simply familiar jobs rebranded: “All these so-called ‘new’ jobs are really just old ones, slightly reworked for the AI era.”

Another added, “If you’re a good developer, you can easily adapt and integrate AI into your workflow.” The same applies to marketing, sales, and creative work—all now with an “AI-powered” spin.

And then there’s the rise of prompt engineers, who are getting paid to talk to chatbots all day. “Prompt engineer—I actually applied lol. Sounds pretty surreal,” someone admitted.

“In the future, everything will be run by AI… That’s it!”

Another described a not-so-distant dystopia: “In the future, everything is run by AI. Product features are just buttons. Everyone is given buttons to push. That’s it! AI does the rest.” And if the AI doesn’t work the first time, then just press the button again. And again.

“A lot of jobs were cut in the name of AI, but really it was businesses balancing the books…”

Of course, not everyone’s sold on the hype. One Redditor claimed, “A lot of jobs were cut in the name of AI, but really it was businesses balancing the books.” Yet another added, “It’s a new way to devalue previous roles and save money so they can hire FDEs (Forward Deployed Engineers).”

Weird but real

Whether it’s an AI Creative Technologist or a Process Integration Specialist for LLMs, one thing’s for sure: AI isn’t just automating roles. It’s generating an entire glossary of fresh ones, real or not.

Because in this new world, job titles are just as fluid as the tech behind them.

