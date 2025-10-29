‘AI and robots will replace all jobs’ — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says, ‘Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables’

If Elon Musk is right, your future resume might just say: “Retired… at birth.”

In yet another provocative forecast, the Tesla and SpaceX boss has declared that “AI and robots will replace all jobs”, turning work into a quaint hobby — much like growing your own vegetables in your backyard.

Musk’s viral comment came in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis, referencing The New York Times exposé about Amazon’s massive automation plans.

According to the report, Amazon is quietly preparing to replace over 600,000 human roles with AI-powered robots by 2033. The robots will pick, pack, and deliver — efficiently and, of course, without the need for any coffee breaks.

And Amazon’s robotics division reportedly aims to automate 75% of operations in major warehouses, cutting about 30 cents (S$0.40) per item processed. But while shareholders cheer, warehouse workers may be bracing for a robot takeover.

Musk’s analogy is clear and cutting: “Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables instead of buying them from the store.” Translation: Humans might still “work,” but it’ll be more about passion than putting food on the table.

Humans could channel their energy into creative pursuits, leisure, or… just planting some bok choy

The Amazon revelation is not an isolated case. It’s part of a broader, global wave of automation sweeping across industries. From fast food to finance, algorithms and androids are becoming cheaper, faster, and — in some cases — smarter than their human counterparts.

While Amazon maintains the documents were “incomplete”, the report says the company is already advising staff to use softer language when referring to this technological shift. “Advanced technology” and “cobots” (collaborative robots) imply collaboration with humans.

Musk, however, isn’t here to sugarcoat the future. He sees this robotic revolution as an opportunity, not a crisis. Freed from drudgery, humans could channel their energy into creative pursuits, leisure, or… just planting some bok choy.

But utopia doesn’t run on dreams alone. Musk has long supported the idea of universal basic income (UBI) — regular government payments to all citizens — to ensure nobody gets left behind in a world where the machines do all the heavy lifting.

“The sooner we accept this reality, the better we can manage the transition…”

Calacanis echoed Musk’s vision: “The sooner we accept this reality, the better we can manage the transition.”

Singaporeans, too, may want to brace themselves. With the Republic’s push towards a Smart Nation and continued reliance on automation in logistics, healthcare, and retail, the local workforce may not be immune. Jobs could become optional as well.

Will Singaporeans also grow their own vegetables?

Musk’s message isn’t just a heads-up — it’s a wake-up call. Governments, educators, and policymakers must reimagine what “employment” means in a post-work era. Will Singaporeans also grow their own vegetables out of joy, or out of necessity?

If robots are indeed doing the heavy lifting, then we’d better make sure humans aren’t left with any emotional baggage out of it.

