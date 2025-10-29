// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Futuristic robot artificial intelligence huminoid AI programming coding technology development and machine learning concept. Robotic bionic science research for future of human life. 3D rendering.
Photo: Depositphotos/BiancoBlue
BusinessJobsInternational
2 min.Read

‘AI and robots will replace all jobs’ — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says, ‘Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

If Elon Musk is right, your future resume might just say: “Retired… at birth.”

In yet another provocative forecast, the Tesla and SpaceX boss has declared that “AI and robots will replace all jobs”, turning work into a quaint hobby — much like growing your own vegetables in your backyard.

Photo: X @elonmusk

Musk’s viral comment came in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis, referencing The New York Times exposé about Amazon’s massive automation plans.

Photo: X @Jason

According to the report, Amazon is quietly preparing to replace over 600,000 human roles with AI-powered robots by 2033. The robots will pick, pack, and deliver — efficiently and, of course, without the need for any coffee breaks.

And Amazon’s robotics division reportedly aims to automate 75% of operations in major warehouses, cutting about 30 cents (S$0.40) per item processed. But while shareholders cheer, warehouse workers may be bracing for a robot takeover.

Photo: X @Jason

Musk’s analogy is clear and cutting: “Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables instead of buying them from the store.” Translation: Humans might still “work,” but it’ll be more about passion than putting food on the table.

See also  The future of journalism in the age of AI: Eight predictions

Humans could channel their energy into creative pursuits, leisure, or… just planting some bok choy

The Amazon revelation is not an isolated case. It’s part of a broader, global wave of automation sweeping across industries. From fast food to finance, algorithms and androids are becoming cheaper, faster, and — in some cases — smarter than their human counterparts.

While Amazon maintains the documents were “incomplete”, the report says the company is already advising staff to use softer language when referring to this technological shift. “Advanced technology” and “cobots” (collaborative robots) imply collaboration with humans.

Musk, however, isn’t here to sugarcoat the future. He sees this robotic revolution as an opportunity, not a crisis. Freed from drudgery, humans could channel their energy into creative pursuits, leisure, or… just planting some bok choy.

But utopia doesn’t run on dreams alone. Musk has long supported the idea of universal basic income (UBI) — regular government payments to all citizens — to ensure nobody gets left behind in a world where the machines do all the heavy lifting.

See also  Nvidia confident in chip demand despite 17% shares drop amid DeepSeek's struggles with user surge

“The sooner we accept this reality, the better we can manage the transition…”

Calacanis echoed Musk’s vision: “The sooner we accept this reality, the better we can manage the transition.”

Photo: X @Jason

Singaporeans, too, may want to brace themselves. With the Republic’s push towards a Smart Nation and continued reliance on automation in logistics, healthcare, and retail, the local workforce may not be immune. Jobs could become optional as well.

Will Singaporeans also grow their own vegetables?

Musk’s message isn’t just a heads-up — it’s a wake-up call. Governments, educators, and policymakers must reimagine what “employment” means in a post-work era. Will Singaporeans also grow their own vegetables out of joy, or out of necessity?

If robots are indeed doing the heavy lifting, then we’d better make sure humans aren’t left with any emotional baggage out of it.

Read related: ‘Future workforces will be a combination of humans and digital humans’ — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says, as AI labour could be worth trillions of dollars

