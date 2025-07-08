AI and the rise of Singapore’s grey-collar workforce

SINGAPORE: A quiet transformation is underway in Singapore’s evolving economy. A new segment of the workforce is slowly gaining prominence in the form of grey-collar workers, nestled between traditional blue- and white-collar workers.

Taking on roles as technicians, IT support specialists, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, and biomedical operatives, they blend technical skills with practical know-how. As artificial intelligence (AI) and automation reshape the economy, grey-collar jobs now play a crucial role in Singapore’s economic machinery.

Occupying the middle ground between blue-collar and white-collar work, they demand more than simple manual skills but less than a tertiary education. Roles such as robotics technician, managing complex machinery, or a healthcare assistant using AI to aid in diagnostics are examples of blending hands-on execution with specialist technical knowledge.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) doesn’t recognise grey-collar workers as a distinct category. Many fall under “technicians and associate professionals” within the larger PMET group (Professionals, Managers, Executives, Technicians) category.

2024 saw PMETs make up 33% of Singapore’s resident workforce. This is predicted to reach 65% by 2030. Meanwhile, blue-collar workers in sectors like retail and construction reportedly made up 20% of the labour force in 2023.

Why grey-collar workers are rising

Different factors drive the growth of grey-collar roles: the impact of AI on various jobs, Singapore’s economic direction, and changing skill requirements from employers.

With one-the-job learning disrupted by AI and hybrid work and the emergence of ‘dark factories‘ — fully autonomous manufacturing plans with negligible human involvement beyond technicians — traditional white- and blue-collar work is being dislocated.

Firstly, AI is becoming prevalent in many workplaces. The effects are mostly noticeable in Singapore’s white-collar sectors. Jobs in law, finance, and administration, where managing information is fundamental, are at risk.

Now, AI systems draft legal documents, analyse financial data, or respond to customer inquiries. A 2023 Pew Research Centre study revealed that nearly a fifth of U.S. workers held jobs that AI could take over. Given the dominance of PMET roles in Singapore, similar concerns exist.

Blue-collar workers face different challenges. While roles in cleaning or construction aren’t easily automated, they may not align with Singapore’s long-term economic goals in high-tech industries.

Grey-collar roles, however, occupy a favourable niche. Often, they involve hands-on precision and contextual decision-making AI tools cannot replicate. For instance, a biomedical technician may use AI to assist in diagnostics but still needs to operate, adjust, and maintain the machines.

According to a report by Pearson, it’s the jobs requiring situational awareness, manual skills, or troubleshooting that are automation-resistant. They are all traits common in many grey-collar positions.

Secondly, Singapore’s economic strategies encourage the growth of grey-collar jobs. The Smart Nation initiative and the Industry 4.0 roadmap focus on advanced manufacturing, biomedical sciences, and digital infrastructure.

All these sectors rely heavily on technicians, machine operators, and IT support specialists. All are individuals who build, operate, and maintain complex systems.

The MOM’s “Labour Force in Singapore 2024” report highlights steady growth in technical jobs, especially those related to automation and digitalisation. Technicians in smart factories who ensure the functioning of robotic systems and clinical technicians who deploy AI tools to enhance patient care? These are no longer support functions but foundational roles.

Unlike PMETs whose tasks are increasingly automated or blue-collar workers whose roles don’t fit high-tech growth ambitions, grey-collar workers connect both worlds. This adaptability makes them vital to Singapore’s long-term goals.

The third factor driving the rise of grey-collar work is the changing nature of skills and training. Programmes like SkillsFuture promote continuous skill development, especially in technical and digital fields. Many grey-collar positions require certifications or vocational training instead of degrees. This makes them more flexible and open to quick industrial shifts.

Opportunities and gaps

Grey-collar work offers benefits, but structural gaps persist. Singapore’s labour statistics don’t offer a clear definition or breakdown of grey-collar jobs, so assessing their impact and contributions, as well as tailoring support to this segment, is challenging

AI will enhance many grey-collar roles, but those roles with repetitive tasks will still get automated. For instance, quality control processes in factories are set to be increasingly handled by AI. This means workers will still need to continue learning and adapting.

However, the positive impact is evident. Grey-collar jobs offer stable, well-paid careers without the need for a university degree. This is very relevant for Singapore’s ageing workforce; older workers, particularly those shifting from manual labour, can transition into technical roles through focused skill development.

As AI technology matures, grey-collar workers will gain importance. The ability to blend hands-on tasks with technical expertise positions them for the industries shaping Singapore’s future. While not officially categorised, their influence is increasing and becoming harder to overlook.

Recognising this shift requires more than just updating job categories. It’s also about tailored training programs. It’ll require heightened awareness of grey-collar career options and workforce planning to reflect an evolving employment landscape.

As technology drives automation with smart factories that require fewer people to manage and healthcare operations become more digital in nature, grey-collar workers will increasingly take centre stage in driving and shaping the socioeconomic transformation Singapore is experiencing.