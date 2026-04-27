AI adoption rises in Malaysia, but worker readiness remains uneven

MALAYSIA: “I don’t think relying this much on AI is a good direction.” That sentiment, shared in an online Malaysian discussion forum, reflects a growing unease under the country’s rapid push towards artificial intelligence (AI).

While businesses and policymakers accelerate adoption, many workers remain unconvinced, not just about how AI will shape their jobs, but whether the shift is happening too quickly.

Employers in Malaysia are rapidly adopting AI, while workers remain cautious and largely left to upskill on their own. According to The Star, the responsibility for adapting is increasingly falling on individuals rather than institutions. At the same time, AI use is already widespread.

A 2026 study by ManpowerGroup Malaysia found that about 60% of workers use AI tools at work, but confidence has not kept pace, with many still uncertain about job security and concerned about displacement due to the current conflict.

Part of the issue lies in a persistent skills gap. Despite growing demand for digital and AI capabilities, employers continue to struggle to find qualified talent. A report cited by Malay Mail found that only 1 in 5 professionals in Malaysia are considered AI-ready. The implication is clear: rapid technological development is outpacing workforce readiness.

To add to this concern, a report by New Straits Times estimates that up to 685,000 Malaysian jobs could be at risk due to AI, digitalisation, and the green economy. While these shifts are often seen as part of economic progress, they also highlight the urgency of preparing the workforce for structural change.

In response, companies are increasing investment in reskilling. According to The Sun, corporate Malaysia is ramping up spending on AI and large-scale training initiatives in 2026. On the surface, this suggests momentum. But training takes time and technology does not wait.

Meanwhile, the nature of work itself is evolving. Traditional career paths are becoming less relevant, replaced by more fluid, skills-based roles. For some, this shift brings opportunity. For others, it brings uncertainty. The disconnect between ambition and preparedness is becoming harder to ignore.

As one online comment puts it, “At this point, is skill just knowing how to use AI?” Others are more direct: “Companies just want to cut costs, and AI is just another way to replace people.”

These views may not come from formal reports, but they capture something equally important: how Malaysians actually feel. And in a rapidly changing economy, perception matters as much as policy. Malaysia is not standing still. AI adoption is accelerating, but readiness remains uneven.

The question is no longer whether AI will transform the workforce, because it already is. The real challenge is whether Malaysians can keep up, or whether many will be left behind.