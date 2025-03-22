Technology

AI adoption in Singapore hindered by data quality and skills gaps: Report

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 22, 2025

SINGAPORE: Despite Singapore’s swift embrace of Generative AI (GenAI), the nation faces a significant challenge in its adoption: a lack of high-quality data. According to a report by Jobstreet, 35% of professionals in Singapore cite poor data quality as the biggest hurdle to AI implementation—higher than the global average of 32%.

Singapore’s younger workforce is at the forefront of AI adoption, with nearly two-thirds of Gen Z professionals using GenAI regularly. This figure is on par with the Philippines and second only to Thailand among Southeast Asian nations.

However, unlike emerging markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines—where fears of AI-driven job displacement are prevalent—Singaporean workers view AI as a tool that enhances productivity rather than replacing jobs. This is particularly evident in marketing and media, where AI is used to streamline tasks rather than eliminate human roles.

Despite widespread AI adoption, Singapore’s approach to reskilling has been more measured compared to its regional counterparts. While 53% of local professionals are willing to retrain for AI-driven changes, this figure is significantly lower than in the Philippines (74%) and Indonesia (72%). Workers are seeking clearer guidance on AI-relevant skills (53%), improved access to learning programs (45%), and greater financial and time support (35%) to help them adapt to AI-driven transformations.

Beyond data quality, AI literacy remains a critical challenge. One in three Singapore professionals (33%) struggle with writing effective AI prompts, highlighting a key skills gap that businesses must address to maximize AI’s potential. However, compared to other Southeast Asian countries, Singapore faces fewer issues related to infrastructure and speed, with only 31% of respondents citing these as concerns.

As AI continues to reshape industries, experts have urged Singapore to focus on improving data quality and equipping its workforce with essential AI skills. Addressing these challenges will be crucial to ensuring that businesses and professionals can fully leverage AI’s capabilities in the years ahead.

