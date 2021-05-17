Entertainment Celebrity Ahn Jae Hyun opens up to Kyuhyun And P.O about his two-year...

Ahn Jae Hyun opens up to Kyuhyun And P.O about his two-year hiatus

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun took a break on the seventh season in 2019 due to personal reasons and did not return for last year's eighth season as well.

Ahn Jae Hyun returned to New Journey to the West after two years. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Ahn Jae Hyun confessed on the latest episode of Spring Camp to having gone through a rough period during his hiatus from New Journey to the West. 

He was part of New Journey to the West’s cast since the variety show’s second season but he took a break on the seventh season in 2019 due to personal reasons and did not return for last year’s eighth season as well.

Ahn Jae Hyun finally reunited with the New Journey to the West cast this year for their new spin-off Spring Camp which is a TVing special that follows the cast members as they go camping together. Released on May 14, the fourth episode of Spring Camp sees Ahn Jae Hyun sitting down with Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Block B’s P.O for an emotional late-night conversation after WINNER’s Song Mino fell asleep.

The three celebrities enjoyed the peace of nighttime with P.O saying how nice it was to have Ahn Jae Hyun back and for all of them to be together again, as reported by Soompi.

- Advertisement -

Kyuhyun is glad that his friend Ahn Jae Hyun is back on the show. Picture: Instagram

Kyuhyun, who had previously mentioned that he had stayed in close touch with Ahn Jae Hyun, replied, “Maybe it’s because I’ve been seeing him regularly, but being with Jae Hyun feels very familiar to me. Since Jae Hyun and I meet up all the time.”

He then reminisces that during meetings with the New Journey to the West production staff, “I always asked, ‘Can’t we call Ahn Jae Hyun?’” To prove his point, the show then aired footage of Kyuhyun asking during a “Spring Camp” meeting, “I do feel kind of sad that it’s just the three of us. Can I call my friend to join us? Ahn Jae Hyun? Ahn Jae Hyun has nothing to do these days.”

Ahn Jae Hyun then remarked, “Because it’s been so long… I mean, I took a break for two years. I wondered, ‘What should I do?’ It was hard for me.” Taking his hand, P.O said sympathetically, “You went through a tough time.”

Turning the conversation to P.O, Ahn Jae Hyun responded, “You must also have a lot to think about these days. You’re going to be enlisting in the military, and there’s a lot of things you won’t be able to do.”

P.O replied, “I’m grateful that I’ve been receiving so much love, and I’m just amazed and constantly happy.” Taking Ahn Jae Hyun’s hand again, he returned to the topic of the actor’s return, saying, “Hyung, I can’t believe this. This is so great.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple arrested in S’pore for suspected involvement in baby dumping case

Singapore – A man and a woman, both 25 years old, were arrested by the police for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in Taiwan in 2019. The police confirmed that the pair were taken into custody on Apr 28 following...
View Post
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai rudely shut down by DPM Heng and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin rudely cut short Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's questions during the debate on the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) Bill on Monday (May 10). Mr Leong noted...
View Post
Home News

How did Singapore grow?

Call it a series of coincidences but my maternal granduncle passed away. While the timing was not something he planned, his death took place a day or two after Singapore Press Holding’s (SPH) CEO, Mr Ng Yat Chung, gave his now...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent