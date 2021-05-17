Ahn Jae Hyun opens up to Kyuhyun And P.O about his two-year hiatus

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Ahn Jae Hyun confessed on the latest episode of Spring Camp to having gone through a rough period during his hiatus from New Journey to the West.

He was part of New Journey to the West’s cast since the variety show’s second season but he took a break on the seventh season in 2019 due to personal reasons and did not return for last year’s eighth season as well.

Ahn Jae Hyun finally reunited with the New Journey to the West cast this year for their new spin-off Spring Camp which is a TVing special that follows the cast members as they go camping together. Released on May 14, the fourth episode of Spring Camp sees Ahn Jae Hyun sitting down with Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Block B’s P.O for an emotional late-night conversation after WINNER’s Song Mino fell asleep.

The three celebrities enjoyed the peace of nighttime with P.O saying how nice it was to have Ahn Jae Hyun back and for all of them to be together again, as reported by Soompi.

- Advertisement -

Kyuhyun, who had previously mentioned that he had stayed in close touch with Ahn Jae Hyun, replied, “Maybe it’s because I’ve been seeing him regularly, but being with Jae Hyun feels very familiar to me. Since Jae Hyun and I meet up all the time.”

He then reminisces that during meetings with the New Journey to the West production staff, “I always asked, ‘Can’t we call Ahn Jae Hyun?’” To prove his point, the show then aired footage of Kyuhyun asking during a “Spring Camp” meeting, “I do feel kind of sad that it’s just the three of us. Can I call my friend to join us? Ahn Jae Hyun? Ahn Jae Hyun has nothing to do these days.”

Ahn Jae Hyun then remarked, “Because it’s been so long… I mean, I took a break for two years. I wondered, ‘What should I do?’ It was hard for me.” Taking his hand, P.O said sympathetically, “You went through a tough time.”

Turning the conversation to P.O, Ahn Jae Hyun responded, “You must also have a lot to think about these days. You’re going to be enlisting in the military, and there’s a lot of things you won’t be able to do.”

P.O replied, “I’m grateful that I’ve been receiving so much love, and I’m just amazed and constantly happy.” Taking Ahn Jae Hyun’s hand again, he returned to the topic of the actor’s return, saying, “Hyung, I can’t believe this. This is so great.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg