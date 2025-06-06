Ageing in place: Why Singapore’s Community Care Apartments are a promising yet oversubscribed solution for seniors

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a nation racing toward “super-aged” status, the question is no longer whether Singapore is ready for an ageing population, but how we will live with it.

For many elderly Singaporeans, the golden years don’t feel very golden. They’re spent alone in ageing flats, with health concerns mounting and support systems thinning. But quietly, a new kind of housing is rewriting that story: Community Care Apartments (CCAs).

Launched in 2021 as a pilot project at Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, CCAs are HDB’s bold attempt to meet a growing need—dignified, affordable living for seniors who want to stay independent but need a little help getting there. The model has since expanded to Queenstown and Bedok, and demand? Through the roof.

The Bukit Batok flats are set to open in late 2024. Queenstown’s project is already pencilled in for 2028. And still, the queue grows.

What makes CCAs different?

Each flat is small—about 32 square metres—but designed with care. There’s non-slip flooring, wide doorways, wheelchair-friendly bathrooms, and grab bars.

But it’s not just the physical space that makes CCAs special. It’s the people and services built in. Every resident is automatically enrolled in a Basic Service Package costing about $2,000 a year. That pays for:

24/7 emergency response

Health and wellness check-ins

Basic home maintenance

Social activities

On-site support staff

In short, it’s everything that helps someone live alone without being alone.

It’s also peace of mind for the elderly, and for the children and caregivers who love them but can’t be there every day.

Why are CCAs so popular?

Because they hit the sweet spot between a fully independent flat and a nursing home.

And because they come at a time when senior couples are choosing to live solo, by circumstance or by choice. Many of them don’t want to “burden” their children, who are often sandwiched between caring for elderly parents and raising kids of their own.

For those in old walk-up flats without lifts, or those who rarely leave home due to mobility issues, a CCA flat represents a breath of fresh air: accessible, connected, and above all, safe.

But here’s the catch: There just aren’t enough

Right now, the number of CCA units is a drop in the ocean compared to the need. And Singapore is ageing fast. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or older.

The challenge isn’t just building more—it’s building smarter.

Could we see Smart-Home Enabled CCAs equipped with technology to assist elderly couples? Or locate them near polyclinics and hawker centres so residents are never too far from life? Could we weave them into the fabric of every new town, just like BTOs are today?

The government says it’s listening. Ideas like shorter lease terms and intergenerational features are already on the table. That’s a promising sign.

What’s stopping us?

As always in Singapore—land and cost.

Retrofitting old estates with CCA-like features takes money, manpower, and meticulous planning. And while the service package is subsidised, about $2,000 a year is still a steep ask for seniors with little or no income.

But if we zoom out, the cost of not acting is higher.

Our nursing homes are filling up. And most seniors don’t want to be institutionalised. They want to live, not just exist. And that starts with letting them stay in homes that are safe, social, and supportive.

A quiet revolution in how we care

CCAs aren’t perfect. But they are an important signal: that we’re starting to rethink how seniors fit into the story of Singapore’s future—not as dependents, but as people with dreams, dignity, and a desire for autonomy.

For many elderly Singaporeans, a Community Care Apartment isn’t just a place to sleep. It’s a lifeline. It’s a second wind. It’s a chance to live out their final chapter with the kind of grace and support they spent a lifetime giving to others.

The only question now: Can we give that gift to more of them?