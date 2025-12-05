After woman alleges she was assaulted at Marquee in MBS, commenters tag the police to help her

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post from earlier this week, a woman claimed that she had been assaulted at Marquee in Marina Bay Sands, appealing to the public to help her identify the man who allegedly attacked her.

According to Amelia Lee, the incident occurred at around 2:15 am on Nov 16. As she and her friends were dancing on one of the club’s podiums, a man suddenly came up to them and started to push them “aggressively with his body under the guise of ‘dancing’,” nearly causing them to fall off.

Two of Marquee’s staff members, including a security guard, saw what the man had done and proceeded to warn the man, she added. After assuring the staff that they were all right, Ms Lee and her friends moved to another part of the podium to avoid escalating the situation.

However, a short while later, the man came over again.

“He started waving his hands very close to our faces, making us extremely uncomfortable and afraid. As we were getting cornered, I pushed his hands away. Without any verbal exchange, he immediately turned around and kicked me forcefully in the chest, causing me to fall. While I was on the ground, he continued kicking and hitting my stomach, and I was unable to defend myself against him in that position. It was only till several seconds later when my friends realised what was happening and pushed him away,” she wrote.

After being asked to leave Marquee, he quickly exited the club. Wanting to find out who he was, she and her friends followed him outside, but he had already disappeared. They then turned to his friends, who were still inside, and tried to get information from them.

“To my surprise, one of the security guards suddenly cut in and asked us verbatim, ‘If she got kicked, then why she cannot defend herself and kick him back?’” she wrote. She added that the remark left her stunned and that the club’s security team offered her no support whatsoever.

She then called the police, but after her statement was reviewed, Ms Lee claimed that she was told “the incident did not meet the criteria for a police case, as he did not cause any grievous harm (aka no broken bones etc) nor were there any weapons involved. I’m thankful that I was not more seriously injured, but beyond the physical bruises, the emotional impact has been far deeper and lasting.”

On the day of her post (Dec 3), she said she had been told that the authorities could not identify the man and the club “didn’t record or share his details.”

As no further action may be taken against him, she added that she felt at a loss. Furthermore, having exhausted other means of identifying the man, she cannot follow up on the matter legally.

“If you have any leads on who this person is or can be my witness, please reach out to me. I would really appreciate any help… I hope that justice can be served soon,” she wrote.

IG screengrab/ @ameliablob Ms Lee has received an outpouring of support from many Instagram users, several of whom have tagged both the Police and Marquee in their comments. "I'm calling out both @marqueesingapore and the @singaporepoliceforce because the handling of this incident is completely unacceptable," wrote one. "@singaporepoliceforce, does it mean someone needs to land in the hospital, then the assault would be considered against the law?? I didn't know we could go around hitting people for fun now," asked another. "The severity of the injury shouldn't determine whether it matters. Does this mean anyone can just go around punching people as long as they don't break any bones?? @singaporepoliceforce," wrote a third. In her post, Ms Lee included photos of the man who allegedly assaulted her, a video of the man appearing to beat someone, another of a man being escorted out of the club, and a photo of one of the bruises she reportedly sustained from the attack. The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Lee for further comments or updates. The Police and Marquee have spoken to media outlets. SPF said the incident is under investigation, which the club says it is fully participating in.