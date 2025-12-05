// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
IG screengrab/ @ameliablob
Singapore News
3 min.Read

After woman alleges she was assaulted at Marquee in MBS, commenters tag the police to help her

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post from earlier this week, a woman claimed that she had been assaulted at Marquee in Marina Bay Sands, appealing to the public to help her identify the man who allegedly attacked her.

According to Amelia Lee,  the incident occurred at around 2:15 am on Nov 16. As she and her friends were dancing on one of the club’s podiums, a man suddenly came up to them and started to push them “aggressively with his body under the guise of ‘dancing’,” nearly causing them to fall off.

Two of Marquee’s staff members, including a security guard, saw what the man had done and proceeded to warn the man, she added. After assuring the staff that they were all right, Ms Lee and her friends moved to another part of the podium to avoid escalating the situation.

However, a short while later, the man came over again.

“He started waving his hands very close to our faces, making us extremely uncomfortable and afraid. As we were getting cornered, I pushed his hands away. Without any verbal exchange, he immediately turned around and kicked me forcefully in the chest, causing me to fall. While I was on the ground, he continued kicking and hitting my stomach, and I was unable to defend myself against him in that position. It was only till several seconds later when my friends realised what was happening and pushed him away,” she wrote.

See also  Woman rejects S$5,000 offer from man who molested her in lift; he was sentenced to 6 days’ jail
Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 9.18.02%E2%80%AFAM
IG screengrab/ @ameliablob

After being asked to leave Marquee, he quickly exited the club. Wanting to find out who he was, she and her friends followed him outside, but he had already disappeared. They then turned to his friends, who were still inside, and tried to get information from them.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 9.18.17%E2%80%AFAM
IG screengrab/ @ameliablob

“To my surprise, one of the security guards suddenly cut in and asked us verbatim, ‘If she got kicked, then why she cannot defend herself and kick him back?’” she wrote. She added that the remark left her stunned and that the club’s security team offered her no support whatsoever.

She then called the police, but after her statement was reviewed, Ms Lee claimed that she was told “the incident did not meet the criteria for a police case, as he did not cause any grievous harm (aka no broken bones etc) nor were there any weapons involved. I’m thankful that I was not more seriously injured, but beyond the physical bruises, the emotional impact has been far deeper and lasting.”

See also  Saudi hosts 'Davos in desert' as outrage fades over critic's murder

On the day of her post (Dec 3), she said she had been told that the authorities could not identify the man and the club “didn’t record or share his details.”

As no further action may be taken against him, she added that she felt at a loss. Furthermore, having exhausted other means of identifying the man, she cannot follow up on the matter legally.

“If you have any leads on who this person is or can be my witness, please reach out to me. I would really appreciate any help… I hope that justice can be served soon,” she wrote.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 9.17.17%E2%80%AFAMIG screengrab/ @ameliablob

Ms Lee has received an outpouring of support from many Instagram users, several of whom have tagged both the Police and Marquee in their comments.

“I’m calling out both @marqueesingapore and the @singaporepoliceforce because the handling of this incident is completely unacceptable,” wrote one.

@singaporepoliceforce, does it mean someone needs to land in the hospital, then the assault would be considered against the law?? I didn’t know we could go around hitting people for fun now,” asked another.

See also  Parking warden who pretended to work issued more than S$1,000 worth of fake summonses was caught and jailed

“The severity of the injury shouldn’t determine whether it matters. Does this mean anyone can just go around punching people as long as they don’t break any bones?? @singaporepoliceforce,” wrote a third.

In her post, Ms Lee included photos of the man who allegedly assaulted her, a video of the man appearing to beat someone, another of a man being escorted out of the club, and a photo of one of the bruises she reportedly sustained from the attack.

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 9.17.28%E2%80%AFAM
IG screengrab/ @ameliablob

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Lee for further comments or updates.

The Police and Marquee have spoken to media outlets. SPF said the incident is under investigation, which the club says it is fully participating in. /TISG

Read also: Two noodle vendors fight over a rat; one claims she was assaulted and called the police

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

PSA: Dozens of bus services to be diverted on Dec 7 for Standard Chartered Marathon 2025

SINGAPORE: Commuters should prepare for significant bus service diversions...
Singapore News

PSA: Bus Service 104 to serve new stop at Punggol Point Grove from Dec 28

SINGAPORE: Good news is coming for residents in the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //