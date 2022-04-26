Home News After rude customer lectures hawker, Kf Seetoh argues, ‘Eateries & hawkers should...

After rude customer lectures hawker, Kf Seetoh argues, ‘Eateries & hawkers should review customers… they have a right too’

Photo: YouTube screengrab, KF Seetoh

“No one needs this kinda customers in a world where service folks n hawkers are treated with no respect.” — Kf Seetoh

By Anna Maria Romero
An encounter with a disrespectful customer has prompted Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh to suggest that hawkers and eatery owners or staff should review customers too, instead of merely the other way around, as is more common. “They have a right too,” he added in a comment to his Facebook post on Monday (Apr 25), where he told the story of the incident.

“In this social media world with trolls, vengeful, dull n loud keyboard warriors plus the entitled boor..customers are no longer king. True, sincere service is. True story ahead,” he wrote in his post.

The Makansutra founder’s wife had apparently ordered from a hawker, who then told her to return to claim her order after the then-last customer in line had placed theirs.

She came back after 20 minutes and received her dish. However, this appeared to anger another customer.

Mr Seetoh wrote, “The person next, in front of line gives the hawker an earful despite hawker explaining. Customer continues his lecture.”

The hawker answered back by saying, “you are my regular who asks for extra free soup all the time. I just give it to u. Now you give me a piece of your mind.”

And then, after he gave the irate customer his order, the hawker told him, “consider this the last meal I will serve you.”

Mr Seetoh seemed to approve the hawker’s action, and ended his piece by writing, “No one needs this kinda customers in a world where service folks n hawkers are treated with no respect.”

He then added his comment that Eateries n hawkers shd review customers..they hv a right too.”

A netizen hailed his comment as “a new business model” and suggested that hotels could do the same.

Other commenters were quick to condemn the irate customer. 

/TISG

