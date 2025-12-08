// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 8, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Xiaohongshu screengrab/ Liu Xiaopang
Singapore News
2 min.Read

After MRT commuter’s power bank emitted smoke, passengers were quickly evacuated at Tanjong Pagar station

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An incident of a power bank emitting a strange smell and then smoke led to the evacuation of MRT passengers at Tanjong Pagar station last Friday (Dec 5).

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 2 pm.

A Xiaohongshu user named Liu Xiaopang posted about it, saying that the train was still at the station when the smoke and smell began to waft from the power bank. He added that the device did not catch fire, nor were there any explosions heard.

The smoke and smell, however, were enough to alarm some of the passengers, one of whom activated the emergency communication button. SMRT staff were on hand and arrived quickly to guide all the passengers safely out of the affected car.

Moreover, a new train arrived within five minutes so that the passengers could continue with their journeys.

According to Mr Liu, the owner of the faulty power bank apologized to the other commuters, who, fortunately, did not panic when the smoke began to spread.

See also  SMRT staffers help brokenhearted young girl crying in the rain

The Xiaohongshu user noted that it was the first time for them to see the emergency communication button being used.

Lam Sheau Kai, the president of SMRT Trains, has spoken on the incident to the media. AsiaOne quoted him as saying that the staff responded quickly to the incident and found out that the smoke was coming from the power bank of one of the passengers.

Mr Lam also noted that the passengers were quickly evacuated for their own safety.

Power banks catching fire

There has been a spate of power banks overheating and even catching fire this year, including in Singapore.

On March 7, a power bank belonging to a commuter caught fire on a train at Raffles Place MRT station. The emergency communication button was activated, and 650 passengers were quickly guided out of the train, again with no injuries. A staff member was able to put the fire out using a fire extinguisher.

Similar incidents occurred in Taiwan in August and November, as well as in Japan in July.

See also  Hour-long train fault at Marsiling Station delays commuters on North-South Line

Power banks from a brand called ROMOSS were responsible for incidents on a Hong Kong Airlines flight in March, as well as an Air China flight in October. This has led to industry-wide scrutiny and stricter quality controls.

The worst incident occurred on January 25, when an Air Busan flight caught fire, believed to have been caused by a passenger’s power bank in an overhead bin. The mishap damaged the plane, and several passengers were injured, though all were successfully evacuated. /TISG

Read also: Woman calmly extinguished fire despite suffering burns when charging power bank explodes at home

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Local worker asks, ‘Is it normal for SG teams to have more meetings than actual work time?’

SINGAPORE: A worker recently turned to Reddit to ask...

Tiger god statue stolen from historic Balestier temple, police report filed

SINGAPORE: A tiger god statue enshrined at the Goh...

2 doctors who stopped to help accident victim at Bukit Batok hailed as heroes

SINGAPORE: Though it was close to midnight, two doctors...

Three PMA riders caught on camera speeding, public condemns dangerous behaviour

SINGAPORE: Three riders on Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) suspected...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //