After months apart, Edwin Goh spends quality time with Ukrainian model girlfriend

Now that he has a driving licence, has he managed to impress her more with his driving skills?

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

Entertainment
Singapore — Love is in the air for actor Edwin Goh now that he has been reunited with his Ukrainian model girlfriend Darina Sheremet.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

The last time the actor saw his girlfriend was in September last year (2020), after getting his driving licence. At the time, he shared his excitement with 8days.sg about being able to pick her up from the airport and how excited she was for him to do so.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Now that they have reunited, the actor has prioritised his time with her and turned down 8days.sg’s request for an update — that’s a-okay with everyone, considering that they spent many months apart.

With that, it’s times like these that we make us thankful for social media as the couple has been keeping everyone updated on Instagram with their adventures around Singapore (sharing lots of love and smiles in every one of them!).

Photo: Instagram story screengrab

Photo: Instagram story screengrab

The model shared snippets of cute moments together on her Instagram stories. Aren’t they the cutest?

In the meantime, nobody knows for how long his girlfriend will be in town but we’re glad that they’re making the most of it.

All that’s left for us to find out now is if the actor managed to impress her more with his driving skills! Does anyone have a clue? Please feel free to enlighten us! /TISG

 

 

