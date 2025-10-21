After deliveryman returns umbrella he took from a TikTok user, she wrote, ‘Everyone deserves a second chance’

SINGAPORE: After a TikTok user took to the platform when a delivery worker had taken her son’s umbrella, to her surprise, he came back and returned the item he had stolen.

Last Thursday (Oct 16), the owner of an account called Cozy Diaries (@littlecozymomentswithme) lamented in a now-deleted video that the umbrella had been taken.

Addressing the deliveryman, she wrote, “Wah, help… You stole my son’s umbrella!” and added that if it had just been any old umbrella, she wouldn’t have minded much.

“But this one (is) from Japan, bro, automatic, bro,” she explained, adding, “You sure know how to choose, bro.”

The video, taken from a CCTV camera outside the post author’s flat, showed the man placing a parcel on the shoe rack. According to a report in Mustshare News, instead of simply walking away, the deliveryman also took an umbrella that was outside the flat and left.

The deliveryman, however, much to the surprise and delight of the post author, came back the very next day to return the item he had taken. In the new video posted by Cozy Diaries, the delivery man can be seen taking a photo of the umbrella in the hands of the man standing inside the post author’s unit.

And then a woman came up to the man in the unit to hand him a canned drink, which the man promptly passed to the deliveryman. He took it with a smile and a nod of thanks.

The two men are later seen to exchange words, but their conversation was not caught on camera.

The post author, however, gave a clue of sorts as to what transpired, noting in a comment that the man had shown a penitent attitude toward her husband.

When asked by a user on the platform why they had given the man a drink and what their response was to him when he came back to return the umbrella, the post author wrote, “TBH, I still feel so cringy thinking about it! At that moment, I was just amazed at how powerful the internet can be — my umbrella actually found its way home! At first, my husband was furious and wanted to scold him, but since he was so apologetic the whole time, my husband eventually softened a little.”

Some commenters wrote that they believed the original video had reached the deliveryman’s higher-ups, who likely reprimanded him and had him return the stolen umbrella. For them, the fact that he took a photo of the returned item was proof of this.

Still, others said it took courage for the man to return the item in the first place.

Many, however, praised the post author and her husband, since they had written on the caption to the video: “Everyone deserves a second chance, agree?” /TISG

