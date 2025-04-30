After 2016, EPEX is the first all-Korean K-pop group to perform live in China

- Advertisement -

KOREA: EPEX will be performing their first solo concert in China, making way for a new wave of K-pop expansion. The group is bringing their ‘Youth Shortage’ ‘青春缺乏 in 福州’ concert to Fuzhou on May 31. They’ll be lighting up the stage at the MAAQUU X CH8 livehouse, according to Allkpop’s report.

It’s been a long time coming, almost nine years in fact, since 2016, but EPEX is officially the first K-pop group with only Korean members to announce a solo concert in China since things got a bit restrictive there. While we’ve seen some idols from other countries and even hip-hop groups like Homies perform there, EPEX is the first fully Korean group to really break through and make this happen.

Leading K-pop craze in China

It looks like EPEX is really stepping up as a group of fresh faces leading the K-pop craze in China! It’s so great to see how much EPEX values their Chinese fans! Right from the start, they’ve been actively reaching out, doing interviews and photoshoots with Chinese media. And it really paid off – they created a huge buzz when they held those fan signing events in Shanghai and Qingdao earlier this year, in January. With their upcoming solo performance in China, they will now reach yet another significant milestone.

EPEX has been showing off their growing worldwide popularity through their Youth Shortage concert tour. It kicked off in Seoul last December and has been making its way across Asia ever since. Fans in Macau (May 3), Taipei (May 24), and Fuzhou (May 31) are in for a treat! EPEX is planning to showcase some brand new songs from their Youth Shortage album during these upcoming performances.

Bringing songs to life

Last year was huge for EPEX! They didn’t just drop one full album, but two – Prelude of Youth: Chapter 1 and then Prelude of Youth: Chapter 2 – Youth Shortage. These albums really got the ball rolling on their epic three-part series, diving deep into everything about being young. And now, fans worldwide are absolutely raving about their tour stages! They’re putting on incredible performances of new tracks like To Youth and UNIVERSE, with these really energetic new arrangements and performances that just bring the songs to life.

On May 31 at 7:30 p.m., get ready to experience their really unique and emotional way of telling stories about being young.

EPEX is also talking about the possibility of bringing their solo shows to more cities in China. EPEX is joining forces with the American retro synth-pop artist joan for a new track, so nice on May 6. This collab really shows how their sound is travelling and making connections across the globe.

Talented group

Hailing from South Korea, EPEX is an eight-member boy band that was put together and is managed by the folks at C9 Entertainment. They officially burst onto the scene on June 8, 2021. Their name, EPEX, is actually pretty cool – it stands for ‘Eight Apex,’ which is all about these eight talented young guys, each at their peak, coming together to create something really powerful as a team.