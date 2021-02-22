After 18 years, Andy Lau and Tony Leung to partner up again

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It was reported that Tony Leung Chiu-Wai would be working with fellow Hong Kong star Simon Yam for the first time in 30 years on a “top-secret movie”. Hong Kong media have now unveiled more information about the movie. Goldfinger is its name and Andy Lau will also be starring in the movie.

Fans of Hong Kong films will be thrilled by the pairing of Leung and Lau as the two celebrities last worked together on the Infernal Affairs trilogy, which ended 18 years ago with Infernal Affairs 3.

As reported by The Star on Feb 21, Goldfinger is Leung’s first Hong Kong movie in three years. Leung, 58, recently completed filming on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Goldfinger is written and directed by Felix Chong (Project Gutenberg). It is about a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, led by chairman Cheng Yiyan, which is rocked by allegations of corruption. It is based on a true story of a corruption scandal in the 1980s involving a Hong Kong conglomerate called the Carrian Group. The cast includes Philip Keung (Shock Wave 2), Alex Fong Chung-sun (Overheard 3), Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok and Carlos Chan.

Born on Sep 27, 1961, Andy Lau Tak Wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer. He has been one of Hong Kong’s most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career at the same time. In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named as the “Fourth Tiger” among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.

Born on June 27, 1962, Tony Leung Chiu Wai is a Hong Kong actor and singer. He is considered one of Asia’s most successful and internationally recognised actors and was named as the “Small Tiger” among Five Tiger Generals of TVB. He has won many international acting prizes, including the Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actor for his performance in Wong Kar-wai’s film In the Mood for Love. Leung is widely considered the best native Hong Kong actor of his generation. He was named by CNN as one of “Asia’s 25 Greatest Actors of All Time”. /TISG

