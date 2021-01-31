aespa to release a new single in February

- Advertisement -

Seoul — aespa, the rookie girl group under SM Entertainment is returning with a remake single.

The group announced officially on Jan 29 their plans to release a remake of Yoo Young Jin’s 2000 hit song Forever next week. The track will be released online on Feb 5 at 6 pm KST.

Forever will showcase an entirely different side of aespa from their powerful debut track, Black Mamba. The song is a mid-tempo ballad with an acoustic guitar sound and warm lyrics about promising forever to a loved one.

Yoo Young Jin, who first released “Forever” as part of SM Entertainment’s holiday album “Winter Vacation in SMTOWN.com” back in 2000, is said to have personally rearranged the song for the girl group, according to Soompi on Jan 29.

On Nov 17, aespa released their debut single Black Mamba and its music video. The single was composed by Omega, Ella Isaacson, Gabriela Geneva, Jordan Reyes, Shaun Lopez, Scott Chesak and Yoo Young Jin. The song is a powerful dance song with a signature synth sound, a strong bass, and a catchy hook like the chanting of a spell.

Black Mamba was written by Yoo Young Jin. The lyrics introduce the unique world of aespa in a storyline where the Black Mamba is a villain threatening the world and blocking the connection between the aespa members and their “æ” avatars.

The group consists of Korean members Winter and Karina, Chinese member Ningning, and Japanese member Giselle. The name aespa is a combination of the character æ, which represents the phrase “avatar x experience,” and the English word “aspect.”

SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man further explained about aespa’s concept in the 2020 World Cultural Industry Forum that was held online on October 28. A video trailer with all four members was revealed on November 2.

The group also reached number one on the K-pop music video charts of China’s biggest music-streaming service, QQ Music for three consecutive weeks. On January 17, 2021, Aespa received their first-ever music show win for their debut single on Inkigayo. /TISG

