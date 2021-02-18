Home News In the Hood Adopters line up for golden retriever after neighbour reports that the breed...

Adopters line up for golden retriever after neighbour reports that the breed is not approved by HDB

The dog is so wanted that suitable adopters have been shortlisted, and the owners have closed the window for new applications

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Pet Adoptions & Rehomers

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to request for a new owner for a golden retriever after a neighbour reported the unapproved Housing and Development Board breed.

On Tuesday (Feb 16), Queenie the golden retriever’s story was featured on Singapore Pet Adoptions & Rehomers Facebook page.

Queenie is a seven-year-old female golden retriever, sterilized, microchipped and licensed under AVA, now AVS (Animal and Veterinary Service).

“She is a friendly girl and likes children. She is outdoor trained and understands basic commands,” the owner added.

The post added Queenie needed a new owner with lots of love to spare for this golden retriever, preferably someone with experience, patient and likes dogs.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to keep her as she is not an HDB approved breed and there is someone in our estate who reported us.” The family was left with no choice but to look for another family for Queenie.

According to HDB rules, golden retrievers are not approved in flats. The permitted breeds are usually smaller in sizes, such as chihuahuas, pugs and terriers. Flat owners who breach this regulation could face a fine of up to S$4,000.

In response to the post, many shared their similar success stories of getting their Golden Retrievers approved by HDB.

Facebook user Lucky N Bailey Aw said they went to their Member of Parliament (MP) who appealed to HDB. “HDB will require you to send her for obedience training and make sure no more complaints from neighbours,” added the netizen. “Tell HDB she’s family and you’re her mom. Lastly, please don’t give up on her.” The concerned individual advised Queenie’s owners to appeal to their MP for assistance.

Others also confirmed being willing to sign a petition for the appeal letter, if needed.

Meanwhile, an update was posted on Queenie’s story, noting there were “countless enquiries” for her adoption. “We have found many suitable and loving people that are willing to adopt dear Queenie,” said the owners.

The suitable adopters have been shortlisted, and the owners have closed the window for new applications. “Big thanks to everyone that showed their concern and love to Queenie,” they added./TISG

