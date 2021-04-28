Adele seen for first time in months

- Advertisement -

It has been a long time since singer Adele has been spotted in public and now she is making a comeback by attending an Oscars after-party and enjoying herself.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner was at a post-show party on Sunday (April 25) wearing an elaborate lime green coat with feathered sleeves. Adele was seen dancing to the Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez song I’m Real on footage shared on social media. The Hello singer also took a selfie with Judas and the Black Messiah actress Amber Chardae Robinson, who shared the snap on her Instagram Stories.

According to E! News, the party was held for Daniel Kaluuya, who won the best supporting actor trophy on Sunday for his work in Judas. The 32-year-old star joked during his acceptance speech that he would not go back to work until Tuesday because he planned to party all night to celebrate his win.

Adele’s last public appearance was in October 2020 when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. The singer was just the host and not the musical guest but she did sing in a couple of sketches, reported US Weekly.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both [the host and musical guest],” she explained. “I’d rather put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?”

Fans of the singer have been awaiting new music from her. She has not released an album in more than five years. Adele’s friend Alan Carr said that he has heard part of her new album but no title or release date has appeared yet.

“I’ve actually heard some tracks on it. Oh my God, it’s amazing — so amazing,” he told Grazia U.K. earlier this year. “That voice is like an old friend, because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and then when you hear Adele’s voice, you go, ‘Oh, no, there’s only one.’”

Adele may not have attended the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, but the singer has an Academy Award of her own. In 2013, she won the best original song trophy for Skyfall from the James Bond movie of the same name. It was the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years. At that time Adele had just given birth to her son, Angelo, 8, whom she shares with former husband Simon Konecki.

After her victory, she joked that she wouldn’t be able to celebrate all night because of her new mom status. “One glass of champagne and I’m gone,” she said at the time./TISGFollow us on Social Media

