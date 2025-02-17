KOREA: Actress Kim Sae Ron was found dead at home in Seoul on Sunday (Feb 16).

The 24-year-old star was found dead by a friend at around 4.55 pm, says the BBC.

The friend called the police, reports Yonhap News Agency.

No indications of criminal activity

Authorities said there were no indications of criminal activity or forced entry, but they would continue their investigation, reports Koreaboo. No additional details have been disclosed.

An acquaintance told media outlet Edaily that Kim Sae Ron had changed her name to Kim Ah Im and was preparing to open a café with friends while resuming entertainment activities.

Child actress

Kim Sae Ron started her acting career as a child at the age of nine. Her parts in the films “A Brand New Life” and “The Man From Nowhere” made her famous. She also starred in television dramas such as “Can You Hear My Heart” and “The Queen’s Classroom”.

In May 2022, Kim Sae Ron was involved in a drink- driving incident, which led to her halting her acting career. She was a promising actress with a bright future ahead of her. Her talent and dedication to her craft were evident in her work, and she will be remembered for her contributions to the Korean entertainment industry. Won several awards

Kim Sae Ron earned multiple accolades, including the Korean Film Awards’ Best New Actress and the Buil Film Awards’ Best New Actress. When she received an invitation to the Cannes Film Festival to see “A Brand New Life,” she became the youngest actress to receive such an honour.

She was praised for her versatile acting skills and ability to portray a wide range of characters.