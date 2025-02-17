KOREA: Actress Kim Sae Ron was found dead at home in Seoul on Sunday (Feb 16).
The 24-year-old star was found dead by a friend at around 4.55 pm, says the BBC.
The friend called the police, reports Yonhap News Agency.
No indications of criminal activity
Authorities said there were no indications of criminal activity or forced entry, but they would continue their investigation, reports Koreaboo. No additional details have been disclosed.
An acquaintance told media outlet Edaily that Kim Sae Ron had changed her name to Kim Ah Im and was preparing to open a café with friends while resuming entertainment activities.
Child actress
Kim Sae Ron started her acting career as a child at the age of nine. Her parts in the films “A Brand New Life” and “The Man From Nowhere” made her famous. She also starred in television dramas such as “Can You Hear My Heart” and “The Queen’s Classroom”.
Won several awards
She was praised for her versatile acting skills and ability to portray a wide range of characters.