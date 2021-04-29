Actress Cheon Jeong Ha dies at the age of 52

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Cheon Jeong Ha has died at the age of 52 (in Korean reckoning).

On April 28, her family revealed, “She was found dead in her home the previous day. She had been suffering from low blood pressure. The cause of death is thought to be cardiac arrest due to low blood pressure and congestive heart failure.”

As of now, there is no additional information about Cheon Jeong Ha’s death, according to Soompi.

Cheon had been acting since the 1990s, appearing in theatrical works, films, and dramas. She played supporting roles in many dramas such as Phoenix, Flower of Evil, Forest of Secrets, More Than Friends, and Beyond Evil. In Mouse, she had been playing the mother of Na Chi Guk (Lee Seo Joon), who is Jung Ba Reum’s (Lee Seung Gi‘s) high school classmate and a prison guard.

- Advertisement -

Cheon appeared in two Mouse episode as Chi Kook’s mother, who falls into a coma after being targeted by a serial killer. She last appeared in the mid-season finale for Mouse, which is currently on a brief hiatus.

Born on July 22, 1969, Cheon started acting in 1990 after graduating from Hongik University with a degree in History Education, as reported by Sports Keeda. She appeared on stage in several plays, including Youth Yechan, Rat, Japan, Gray, Wolf Grows Eyeballs First, and Happy Young Day.

She moved to the small screen in 2006 through the drama Coma, in which she played the supporting role of Hye Young’s (Bae So Yeon) mother. Naver reported that colleagues, including Oh Min Jeong, expressed their condolences over Ha’s passing.

Cheon Jeong Ha’s mortuary was set up at a funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital. The funeral will be held on April 30 at 7 am (Korea Standard Time). The burial site will be in Ilsan./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg