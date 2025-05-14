Actor Moses Chan from Hong Kong is under strain from struggling business endeavours

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: It has been a struggle for actor Moses Chan as his coffee shop chain is suffering from declining sales, as reported by VnExpress. Zaobao reported that the actor actually owns five coffee shops around Hong Kong, and they are located in hot spots. A few reasons have caused the recent decline in revenue.

It sounds like things haven’t been going too well with most of Chan’s ventures. This insider says his investments haven’t really paid off. And to make matters worse, while his businesses haven’t been doing great, rent in Hong Kong is also expensive.

Passionate about his coffee business

He’s been so swamped trying to keep his coffee shops going that his birthday just passed him by on April 16 without him even noticing. The poor guy’s been working himself to the bone, putting in all those hours, because he’s genuinely passionate about his coffee business.

Chan, who is a veteran actor, came clean about it, saying that things in the business world have not been looking so great recently. In addition, he said that they are not bringing in as much revenue as they used to.

Chan’s close friend shared that Chan takes care of the finances of his family while his wife, Miss Hong Kong 2006 Aimee Chan, focuses on raising their three kids and being in charge of the house. The family hires a domestic worker, and their kids go to international schools.

Life is not easy for anyone

It seems like Chan’s situation has really got people talking online. Many internet users sympathised with the actor and acknowledged the challenging economic climate. One internet user left a comment saying that life is not easy for anyone.

Someone else chimed in online about how expensive international schools are, suggesting it might be simpler to just send the kids to public schools. And then you had another person saying they’re a big fan of Chan, so they actually make a point of going to his coffee shop quite a bit. They added that the drinks are good.

TVB’s highest-paid actor

The well-known TVB actor Chan, 44, is well recognised for his parts in Heart of Greed and Moonlight Resonance. At the 2023 TVB Anniversary Awards, he took home the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Narcotics Heroes. Chan, who is said to be TVB’s highest-paid actor, makes HK$30 million (SGD4.9 million) a year.

His wife, Aimee, who is also 44 years old, was propelled to stardom after winning Miss Hong Kong in 2006. She then joined TVB, where she starred in popular shows like E.U. as well as Burning Flame III.

Chan’s wife took a break from acting for a bit back in 2014 because she wanted to focus on taking care of her family. In 2011, the couple made their relationship public and tied the knot in 2013. They are parents to two daughters and a son.

A famous actor in Hong Kong, Moses Chan Ho (陳豪) was born on April 16, 1971.

In the mid-1990s, Chan debuted his acting career and has since starred in various TV dramas and films. Chan won both the Best Actor and Most Favourite Character awards at the TVB Anniversary Awards for his role in Heart of Greed in 2007.