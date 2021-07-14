- Advertisement -

In another tale of livestreams taking an unexpected turn, a former Mediacorp actor got bitten by his pet dog while interacting with fans last weekend.

Fortunately, both Jeff Wang and his fur boy are fine.

Mr Wang, who is from Taiwan and who worked in Singapore for ten years before going home to further his career, was spending time with fans from different countries on Sunday night (Jul 11).

The actor looked very relaxed during the livestream, enjoying a drink and answering questions.

His pet dog can be seen coming in at around the 2:20 mark, and Mr Wang paused to greet him, even adjusting the angle of the camera to show the Shiba Inu, who is named Debu, to everyone watching.

The actor is seen caressing the back of the dog’s neck, but when he pulls away, Debu, who had been sitting calmly, suddenly snaps and bites Mr Wang near his elbow.

While it startled the actor, he kept his composure and merely asked, “Why did you bite me?”

The dog then runs away, while the actor checks out his arm several times, still mindful of the ongoing livestream.

Mr Wang then gets up and tends to his arm, leaving his chair empty for a few minutes. Debu can be heard barking in the background meanwhile.

He explained that he’s been bitten by his dog “many times in the past,” and even showed fans some of his older scars from Debu’s bites.

He also said that Debu’s “behaviour can change in a split second. There aren’t any problems when we’re feeding him, but if he drops something and we use our hands or feet to reach out for the food, he will snap and bite you.”

Mr Wang said that he had been giving food to Debu before the livestream started, and that the Shiba Inu may have thought he was getting more food.

The actor added that Debu can get “very aggressive” when it comes to food.

Mr Wang also explained that while the bite did not hurt, applying medicine to the wound did.

“It hurts me!”, he told fans.

Debu, who is only ten months old, has also bitten other members of his family, the actor told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao. And while he does plan on getting the Shiba Inu trained by professionals, the pandemic has put a crimp in these plans.

The actor has got some help from dog breeders in the meantime, however. /TISG

