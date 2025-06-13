Actor Chapman To celebrates 20 years of marriage to Kristal Tin with heartfelt post

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: As reported by The Star, Hong Kong-born Taiwanese actor Chapman To and former TVB star Kristal Tin recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in a small party with good friends.

Even fellow actor Anthony Wong made the journey all the way to Taiwan just to celebrate with the happy couple.

Famous faces

On June 7, To, 53, gave everyone a peek into the past, sharing an old photo from his wedding to Tin, 47. The picture showed him surrounded by some pretty famous faces, including Andy Lau, Wong Jing, and Shawn Yue, who were all reportedly his groomsmen.

They dated for a good six years before To and Tin said ‘I do’ in June of 2005.

“It’s been two decades, and while some of us are still here, others have gone their separate ways. I truly wish everyone finds their happiness. For me, that means truly living in the now – letting go of what’s happened and not stressing about what’s next,” said To in a Facebook post.

Still in touch with Anthony Wong

To shared a photo on his Instagram story with Anthony Wong, mentioning that out of all his groomsmen, the 63-year-old is the only one he’s still in touch with after all this time.

The actor concluded the festivities by sharing a brief video of Tin speaking about how he had changed her life.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Tin opened up about how her own understanding of what “tolerance” means has really evolved through the years.

The actress from Brother’s Keeper (2012) opened up, admitting she once had a pretty strong negative reaction to the whole idea of “tolerating” things in a marriage. She actually thought, “If we were so head-over-heels in love to start with, why on earth would we suddenly need to just ‘put up with’ things once we’re married?”

Embracing one’s imperfections

Tin revealed that her perspective has now changed, and she now sees tolerance as gently embracing one’s imperfections rather than putting up with them.

“Can you believe it’s been 20 years? Happy anniversary! I’m so grateful for your guidance and hope you’ll continue to show me the way,” posted Tin together with a photo of To and their dog.

Chapman To, whose real name is Edward Ng Cheuk-cheung and who was born on June 8, 1972, is an actor with roots in both Hong Kong and Taiwan. You might recognise him from his memorable roles in movies like Infernal Affairs and Initial D. Interestingly, he officially became a Taiwanese citizen in 2022.

Beyond acting, To is also the founder of a multimedia platform called Chapman To’s Late Show. He began his career in TV soap operas before transitioning to the big screen in 2000. He was also a radio personality for Commercial Radio 2 (CR2), hosting a morning show, but he lost that job in 2006.