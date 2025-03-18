SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skateboarding community celebrated a significant milestone with the opening of ActiveSG’s pioneer skate facility – YouthCreates Skate Spot @ ActiveSG Bishan Sports Centre.

The YouthCreates Skate Spot is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm in line with ActiveSG Bishan Sports Centre’s operating hours.

This vibrant new hub was proposed by YouthCreates, an initiative under Sport Singapore (SportSG), and was officially launched on Sunday (March 16) by Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Culture, Community, and Youth. The facility provides a dedicated space for the growing local skateboarding community.

“We are proud to unveil the YouthCreates Skate Spot at ActiveSG Bishan Sport Centre. This skate facility, the first of its kind under ActiveSG, provides a dedicated space for our growing local skateboarding community.” said Mr Fahmi on his social media page on Monday.

“Yesterday’s opening carnival showcased the vibrant spirit of local skating culture through demonstrations and engaging workshops. The passion and skill displayed by our talented skaters was also nothing short of inspiring. Looking forward to seeing this space come alive with the energy of Singapore’s skating community.”

The highly anticipated launch event attracted around 200 skaters and spectators of all ages, who were treated to an lively showcase of skateboarding competitions, demonstrations, music, and craft activities.

As the first skate facility under ActiveSG, the YouthCreates Skate Spot at ActiveSG Bishan Sport Centre serves as a pilot project aimed at providing a community-focused space where young skaters can hone their skills and build meaningful connections through sport.

In contrast to the larger skateparks at Somerset, East Coast Park, and Jurong Lake Gardens, the venue at Bishan Sport Centre offers a more accessible location in the heartlands, catering to both beginners and experienced skaters.

“The opening of YouthCreates Skate Spot @ ActiveSG Bishan Sport Centre marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make skateboarding more accessible to our community.

“Beyond being just a skating facility, we envision this space evolving into a vibrant community hub where experienced skaters can mentor beginners, where local competitions can flourish, and where organic skating communities can form in the heartlands,” shared Mr Marcus Tan, Chief, Sport Development Group at SportSG.

The growing interest in skate sports, sparked by their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, has been evident in Singapore, with strong participation at YouthCreates skating events such as Ramp-it-Up, Shredder Series, and MASS Singapore.

Hazmi Husaini, a skate coach, echoed the excitement, saying, “It is great to finally have a skate spot in Bishan. Having more dedicated skate spaces in the heartlands makes a huge difference for the community, especially for younger skaters looking for a place to practise and connect with others. We are excited to see the skateboarding scene grow even more with facilities like this.”

In addition to launching the YouthCreates Skate Spot, SportSG has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Youth Council (NYC) to introduce the Young ChangeMakers – YouthCreates (Sport) Grant. This initiative empowers young people to launch community-driven projects through sports, reinforcing SportSG’s commitment to fostering active and engaged communities.

“We recognise that youths would like to contribute back to their community in different ways, and sports is one key area. The partnership through the Young Changemakers – YouthCreates (Sport) will expand the opportunities for youths to give back to the community, through something close to their hearts – sports,” said Ms Karen Lee, director of Partnership Lab at NYC.

Through the collaboration between YouthCreates and NYC, the cap for the Young ChangeMakers grant has been increased from $5,000 to $6,000 or $8,000, depending on the merit of the project. This enhancement ensures that Singapore’s youth have access to adequate funding and resources to organise sport-related initiatives they are passionate about.

Youths interested in applying for the grant can submit their proposals via the OurSG Grants Portal,