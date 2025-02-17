SINGAPORE: The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) has extended the deadline for filing annual returns, waiving penalties for late submissions until March 15, 2025. According to the latest Straits Times report, this is the third extension since December 21, as the authority works to address persistent issues with its revamped business portal, Bizfile. The ongoing delays and inaccuracies on the platform have affected business owners, lawyers, and corporate service providers, prompting Acra to step in with additional support.

Continued struggles with Bizfile portal

Since the Bizfile platform’s overhaul on December 9, users have reported significant difficulties, including delays in registering new firms, updating company details, and accessing accurate business data. Some users even encountered missing or incorrect information on the portal. Acknowledging these issues, Acra has assured the public that it has been working closely with its technology vendor to resolve the glitches. While most functions, including business registration and annual return filings, are now operating as intended, some users may still experience intermittent problems.

A challenging transition for corporate service providers

The revamp of Bizfile has triggered frustration among those handling administrative tasks for clients. Lawyers and corporate service providers have expressed their dissatisfaction with delayed filings and lack of communication from Acra’s support team. Many businesses have been left waiting weeks for approvals and resolutions, disrupting their operations. For instance, accounting services provider U Ventures reported that delays have caused some clients to miss crucial time-sensitive approvals.

Despite these challenges, some corporate service providers, like CitadelCorp’s Victor Lai, remain optimistic, believing the new platform will eventually enhance filing efficiency once the technical issues are fully resolved.