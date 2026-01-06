Accident at Jewel Changi’s Canopy Park a ‘wake-up call’ for parents to mind their kids more closely, netizens say

SINGAPORE: After a 6-year-old boy fell and fractured his nose at the Canopy Park’s Walking Net at Jewel Changi Airport last month, a spokesperson for the airport reminded guests and visitors to pay attention to safety guidelines and help children do the same.

On Dec 10, the boy, who was at the attraction with his mother and 10-year-old brother, had fallen after running on the net. Because the boy hit a wooden platform when he fell, he had surgery for an open nasal bone fracture that left him with 30 stitches the next day.

It was the first time an injury of this type occurred at the attraction, although there were other mishaps at Canopy Park in the past.

His father, Richard, has spoken to CNA and Mothership regarding his son’s accident, expressing concerns about the safety of Canopy Park’s Walking Net, saying that if the edges of the wooden floor had been covered, his son’s injury could have been avoided.

The staff at Changi Airport responded immediately to the incident, providing first aid and arranging a ride to Changi General Hospital. The boy was later brought to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital so his injury could be seen to immediately.

Changi Airport has also spoken up regarding the matter, telling the media that it remains concerned for the boy and is in communication with his family.

Additionally, the spokesperson told CNA, “To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience, we urge all visitors to pay attention to and adhere to prescribed safety guidelines while using the attractions, and to assist to ensure their children do so as well.”

They added that the boy and his group had been told not to run on the attraction several times before the accident happened.

Fortunately, the boy’s mother, Anna, has said he is recovering well and was present for his first day at Primary One on Jan 2.

What netizens are saying

While expressing sympathy for the boy because of the serious injury to his nose, a number of Singaporeans commenting online have suggested that the mishap is a wake-up call for parents to pay stricter attention to their children, especially in attractions such as the Walking Net.

One wrote that the incident taught the boy and his parents a rather hard lesson.

“It’s unfortunate that such incidents occur, and it must have been painful for the child. However, if the attraction, as its name suggests, stipulates that it is for walking and not running, the parent should undertake their responsibility to mind the child,” a Facebook user pointed out.

Others pointed out that it’s all too common to see children running in the area, and hoped that this would change in the future.

One said that because a 6-year-old is still quite small, a parent should have been holding his hand.

Finally, a parent wrote, “Last week, I was there with my 5-year-old girl and was briefed on the safety rule. Although it was challenging, she managed to complete it while holding onto my hands. With the kind of steepness, it is obvious not to run.” /TISG

