SINGAPORE: Respected academic Walid Jumblatt Abdullah has publicly urged his friends, Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Raj Joshua Thomas, to consider electoral politics after the pair resigned as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) this week.

Dr Syed Harun, a psychiatrist, and Mr Thomas, a lawyer, tendered their resignations as NMPs mid-term. The unanticipated resignations have raised eyebrows and sparked speculation that the two individuals could be fielded as ruling party candidates in the impending general election.

In a Facebook post published on Friday (14 Feb), Assoc Prof Walid disclosed his personal friendship with both Dr Syed and Mr Thomas. Despite his fondness for them and his respect for their capabilities, he said he would dissuade his friends from considering political office, given their service as NMPs. He wrote, “I like both of them. I think they will both be good MPs. Yet, I do not think they should.”

Asserting that an NMP resigning his post to become an MP would be “violating the spirit of having NMPs,” Assoc Prof Walid expressed concerns that such a move could erode public trust in the institution as the public would “view future NMPs with some suspicion, and doubt whether they are serving as NMPs with one eye on being future MPs if such a precedent is set.”

He argued, “The institution of the NMP is an important facet of our political system. It allows for non-partisan, independent voices to contribute, and often, their voices hold weight since they do not have an electoral agenda. It is vital to protect the credibility of this non-partisan institution, which could come in especially handy if society becomes more polarized. NMPs have a degree of legitimacy about them that elected MPs and NCMPs do not, precisely because they are not from any party.”

While he acknowledged that he would not comment on his friends’ performances if they do become parliamentarians, Assoc Prof Walid appealed: “I hope everyone involved consider the long-term and big picture here and value the reputation of a cherished institution.”