Sports

Abu Dhabi Open apologizes to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina after listing her as a player from Spain

ByAiah Bathan

February 4, 2025

The Abu Dhabi Open has apologized to Russian world No. 11 Daria Kasatkina after she was mistakenly listed as a Spanish player during the tournament’s draw ceremony. Following the error, fans were speculating whether the athlete had changed her nationality. 

The organizers stated: “We sincerely apologise for the error made by one of our suppliers during the live draw, whereby an incorrect nationality was shown alongside the name of Daria Kasatkina.. This was entirely an administrative mistake and has now been corrected.” 

Kasatkina has been competing as a neutral athlete ever since Russians and Belarusian players were prohibited from competing under their national flags. The ban was imposed after  Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and Belarus became a staging ground for the conflict. 

When Kasatkina’s name appeared next to a Spanish flag during the draw for the WTA 500, it raised questions which her team addressed, clarifying that she had not changed her allegiance.

Kasatkina’s team told the BBC: “It is incorrect and we can categorically deny she is switching to Spain… This carries some strong implications for Daria if the Russian authorities feel she is trying to switch – which she is not.”

 

