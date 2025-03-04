In the Hood

Abandoned items cause blaze to break out at Woodlands block void deck

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 4, 2025

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on the ground floor of Block 616, Woodlands Avenue 4, on Tuesday morning (March 4), engulfing discarded items in flames. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) swiftly responded to the incident and managed to extinguish the fire with no reported injuries.

According to a video posted on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, the fire erupted near a bicycle parking rack at the block’s loading bay. The footage showed thick smoke and flames as firefighters worked to contain the blaze using water hoses. Police officers were also present at the scene and cordoned off the affected area.

The Xiaohongshu user, who lives in a nearby block, told Channel 8 News that she first noticed the smell of smoke around 10.45 am. “I thought someone was burning paper money, but when I checked, I saw the garbage chute of the next block on fire. The flames kept growing, and then the fire trucks and police cars arrived,” she said.

SCDF confirmed that they received a report about the fire at approximately 10.50 am. Firefighters deployed a water cannon to douse the flames, which had spread among discarded items at the loading bay. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

