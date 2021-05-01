Aaron Kwok’s former girlfriend injured after her iPad fell on her face

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Aaron Kwok’s ex-girlfriend Christine Kuo, 37 was reportedly taken to the hospital after the iPad she was using fell on her face.

The incident happened when the former TVB actress was in quarantine at a hotel, reported Today Online and The Star. The Hong Kong-based Taiwanese-Canadian actress went back to Hong Kong after visiting her family in Canada.

Kuo, who dated Heavenly King Aaron Kwok in 2013, told the media:

“I was lying on my bed and using my iPad when I suddenly felt dizzy.

“The tablet fell on my face and the corners of my eyes started to bleed.

“I was sent to the hospital where the doctor told me that my injury is minor.”

Today Online also reported that Kuo’s husband, Hong Kong race car driver William Lok, said that Kuo has dizzy spells as she suffers from low blood pressure. Last year, Kuo experienced breathing difficulties while working out. After this incident happened, netizens are more concerned about the fact that Kuo is travelling during the pandemic, instead of just staying put.

Born on July 11, 1983, Christine Kuo is a Taiwanese-Canadian actress based in Hong Kong. She is of mixed Dutch, Korean and Taiwanese aborigine parentage. She was the winner of the Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant 2008 and the Miss Chinese International Pageant 2009.

She won four awards at the 2008 Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant: Miss Photogenic, Miss Fittest Posture, Miss Popularity and Miss Most Beautiful Hair. In January 2009, she represented Toronto to compete in the Miss Chinese International Pageant 2009 as a favourite contestant due to her awards and popularity. She was then awarded the Miss International Charm Award and later was crowned winner of Miss Chinese International 2009.

She signed a six-year contract with TVB and moved from Toronto to Hong Kong to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She returned as a judge in the Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant 2009./TISGFollow us on Social Media

