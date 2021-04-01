Aaron Kwok is “luckiest man alive” after wife uploads workout video

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — The wife of Aaron Kwok, 33-year-old Moka Fang, has seen an increase in social media followers since Kwok went public with their relationship in 2015. It is no wonder that everything Fang does becomes the talk of the town, with millions of followers watching her every move. Fang posted a clip of herself working out at home on March 25 on DouYin. Netizens talked about how great she looks as she worked out in form-fitting gym wear.

“She looks like she doesn’t have an ounce of ‘unnecessary’ fat on her,” one netizen marvelled. “How can a mother of two be so fit?”

8days.sg reported that many of the comments also described Aaron as “the luckiest man alive” for having a beautiful wife and two adorable daughters.

A netizen added, “Any mother would know how difficult it is to bounce back to your pre-pregnancy body. The fact that she’s done it twice goes to show how strict she is with herself. You can’t do this without determination.”

It is said that Fang is 1.55m tall and weighs 39.1kg. She stays fit through a combination of aerobics, TRX training and weight training. She is reported to spend at least four hours exercising daily, just like her husband.

Born on October 26, 1965, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. Kwok’s onstage dancing is influenced by Michael Jackson. While most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, he has experimented with rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

He received the “Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons Award” in 2003.

Kwok graduated from St John’s Co-education College in Hong Kong. After graduating from secondary school, Kwok worked as a junior staff in King Fook Gold & Jewellery Co. Ltd. His father, who owns a small gold retail store, wanted him to gain experience in the business, intending eventually to hand over the family business to him.

If not for one of Kwok’s brothers taking over the gold business, his father would not have allowed him to join the entertainment industry. In 1984, he was fired for prolonged absenteeism (sick leave) caused by a foot muscle injury from trying the splits at a party./TISGFollow us on Social Media

