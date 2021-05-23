Aaron Kwok gives his in-laws SGD20,000 a month and pays for their apartment rental

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok deserves the best son-in-law award. The 55-year-old actor-singer reportedly spends SGD16,000 a month to rent a ground-floor apartment for his in-laws, the parents of his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, 33.

The couple is said to be living in the posh Carrie Garden development located in Tai Hang Road and there are only 16 apartments in the entire building. Each apartment ranges from 611 sq ft to 2816 sq ft.

The Kwoks have two other celebrity neighbours, actress Chrissie Chau and actor Dickson Yu. It was reported that the ground floor apartment Kwok rents for his in-laws who hails from China, comes with a very spacious garden which is perfect for them to enjoy life in Hong Kong. But that’s not all.

- Advertisement -

Besides renting the posh apartment for his in-laws, the Heavenly King gives them a generous living allowance, according to 8days.sg. How generous? Reports claim that it’s a monthly “six-figure sum”. That’s at least S$20,000 a month, by the way.

Born on October 26, 1965, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. Dubbed the “God of Dance”, Kwok’s onstage dancing is influenced by the late American performer Michael Jackson. He has released over 30 studio albums in Cantonense and Mandarin, with most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, with elements of rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

Concurrently with his music career, Kwok started as an actor with a role in the TVB television drama Genghis Khan (1987), followed by Twilight of a Nation (1988), Man from Guangdong (1991), Heartstrings (1994), and Wars of Bribery (1996). He gained widespread recognition in the movie Saviour of the Soul (1991), for which he was nomiated for a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, before starring in a string of box-office hits, including Future Cops (1993), China Strike Force (2000), Divergence (2005), After This Our Exile (2006), Port of Call (2015), and Project Gutenberg (2018)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg