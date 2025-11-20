A woman was told by PHV driver to ‘go to hell.’ She vowed never to book rides with the company again

SINGAPORE: A woman went viral on TikTok after recounting her anxiety-inducing, “worst PHV experience ever,” wherein the driver got increasingly upset and offended her, asking her if she wanted him to endanger her life and telling her to go to hell.

While Lydia (@lydearlyy) did not identify on her video the company the driver works for, she said in one comment that it begins with a “T.” Later, she tagged @tadasg, especially after other TikTok users shared their positive experiences with Tada and told her that she could reach out to the Land Transport Authority and file a police report for help, especially since she had proof on video of how the driver treated her.

Tada has since responded to the video with an apology and assured her that they were taking action.

“Hi, Lydia. We’re sorry to hear about your experience, and we understand why this may be frustrating. We have currently placed the driver’s account on hold, as we take a closer look at what happened and ensure it is properly addressed. Your feedback matters to us, and we appreciate you sharing it with us. The TADA Team,” the company wrote in a comment.

Lydia’s story

The post author explained in her video that the trouble began toward the end of the ride she booked, when the driver asked her if there was a shortcut to her destination. She replied by saying she wasn’t sure.

When he wanted to go through the car park of a landed enclave, she told him not to. However, he insisted on trying. At one point, his GPS said that they were at her destination, but since she couldn’t very well walk through people’s houses in order to get there, she told him that it wasn’t where she wanted to go, as it would take her 20 minutes to get there.

When he began to grow impatient and unhappy with her, she offered him helpful suggestions, such as the postal code of her destination and the name of the condominium, but this appeared to make the man even more upset.

Lydia then played a recording of the man saying, “Then you want me to drive you around… who the hell are you?”

Later, he got even more aggressive and said things like “Who do you think you are? Why do you want me to drive you around? You pay me a few dollars, you treat me like your chauffeur,” and even accused her of putting in the wrong address several times.

The driver kept on berating her, despite her reassurances that they were going in the right direction.

Finally, having had enough and realising that her destination was only a short walk away, she asked to be let down at the roadside after the man had missed the last turn.

However, he accused her of lying to him, and later told her she could go to hell.

At the end of her video, she said she reported the incident to the company but had only received what felt like template emails so far, where she was told the company would investigate the matter.

“But honestly, I will not use this platform again… I wish this upon my worst enemy because it was such an anxiety-inducing experience,” she added. /TISG

