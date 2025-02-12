KOREA: According to Allkpop, director Kim Won Seok brings emotion to ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’.

On Feb 12 (KST), Netflix shared an exclusive interview with director Kim Won Seok, where he discussed his latest project. Reflecting on the drama’s impact, he expressed, “I hope this series lingers in people’s hearts for years to come.”

Story unfolds beautifully

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ follows the adventurous journey of Aesun (IU), a free-spirited rebel from Jeju, and Gwan Shik (Park Bo Gum), a man of loyalty and perseverance. Their evolving story unfolds beautifully across the four seasons.

Renowned for his storytelling in ‘My Mister,’ ‘Signal,’ and ‘Misaeng,’ Kim describes the series as “a tribute to past generations who endured hardships and a message of encouragement for the future.”

Visually stunning yet authentic

He highlighted the team’s dedication to creating a visually stunning yet authentic production. “We focused on capturing realism through meticulous set designs, nuanced performances, and emotionally resonant music. Given the historical context, our entire art and technical team worked tirelessly to ensure authenticity.”

Spanning decades, from the 1960s to 2025, the drama combines rich visual storytelling with era-appropriate music to intensify the emotional connection to the characters’ journeys.

Deep storytelling

This project marks Kim’s first collaboration with writer Im Sang Chun, known for his work on ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ and ‘Fight for My Way.’ Praising Im’s work, he shared, “Her multi-layered characters, signature humour, and deep storytelling captivated me instantly.”

Under Kim Won Seok’s direction and Im Sang Chun’s screenplay, with an all-star cast led by IU and Park Bo Gum, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ is shaping up to be a must-watch. The 16-episode series will premiere in four-episode batches over four weeks, starting March 7.