Entertainment

‘A tribute to past and future generations’ is how Kim Won Seok describes the new drama When Life Gives You Tangerines

ByLydia Koh

February 12, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, director Kim Won Seok brings emotion to ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’.

On Feb 12 (KST), Netflix shared an exclusive interview with director Kim Won Seok, where he discussed his latest project. Reflecting on the drama’s impact, he expressed, “I hope this series lingers in people’s hearts for years to come.”

Photo: Instagram/Netflix Korea

Story unfolds beautifully

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ follows the adventurous journey of Aesun (IU), a free-spirited rebel from Jeju, and Gwan Shik (Park Bo Gum), a man of loyalty and perseverance. Their evolving story unfolds beautifully across the four seasons.

Renowned for his storytelling in ‘My Mister,’ ‘Signal,’ and ‘Misaeng,’ Kim describes the series as “a tribute to past generations who endured hardships and a message of encouragement for the future.”

Visually stunning yet authentic

He highlighted the team’s dedication to creating a visually stunning yet authentic production. “We focused on capturing realism through meticulous set designs, nuanced performances, and emotionally resonant music. Given the historical context, our entire art and technical team worked tirelessly to ensure authenticity.”

See also  IU's Celebrity is sixth MV to reach over 100 million views on YouTube

Spanning decades, from the 1960s to 2025, the drama combines rich visual storytelling with era-appropriate music to intensify the emotional connection to the characters’ journeys.

Deep storytelling

This project marks Kim’s first collaboration with writer Im Sang Chun, known for his work on ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ and ‘Fight for My Way.’ Praising Im’s work, he shared, “Her multi-layered characters, signature humour, and deep storytelling captivated me instantly.”

Under Kim Won Seok’s direction and Im Sang Chun’s screenplay, with an all-star cast led by IU and Park Bo Gum, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ is shaping up to be a must-watch. The 16-episode series will premiere in four-episode batches over four weeks, starting March 7.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Grammy-winning Kendrick Lamar now among the 18 richest rappers in the world

February 11, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young find romance on the road in new family drama

February 11, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

China is being overtaken by micro-dramas with a bite-sized sensation

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Malaysia

Rising solitary deaths in Malaysia highlight urgent need for stronger social support systems

February 12, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Pasir Gudang MP blames stagnant CPI score on corruption cases, political interference

February 12, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Entertainment

‘A tribute to past and future generations’ is how Kim Won Seok describes the new drama When Life Gives You Tangerines

February 12, 2025 Lydia Koh
Malaysia

Malaysia’s 2024 EPF dividend expected to rise 6.2% — What this means for Malaysians

February 12, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.