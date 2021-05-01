Entertainment Arts 'A rising star': Alicia Keys shares jamming clip with son Egypt, netizens...

‘A rising star’: Alicia Keys shares jamming clip with son Egypt, netizens love it

Netizens love video clip of Alicia Keys jamming with son Egypt

‘a-rising-star’:-alicia-keys-shares-jamming-clip-with-son-egypt,-netizens-love-it

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India — In a recent share on Instagram, singer Alicia Keys has shared a beautiful recording of her singing along with 10-year-old son Egypt. The video shows Egypt playing the piano perfectly resulting in a melodious duet between the mother and son.

“Egypt On The Key. I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Egypt playing Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by the Eurythmics on the piano as Keys joins him.

Take a look at the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

- Advertisement -

Shared on April 28, the clip has garnered over one million views and tons of appreciative comments. People showered the recording with heart and fire emojis.

“What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow his voice is so beautiful, so much talent, love it, bravo,” commented another. “Beautiful. He’s a rising star!” said a third.

“Way to go mama! Best piano practice ever!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Asia

Life in Japan during Covid-19

Tokyo – Even though Japan has entered its third state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, life seems almost normal in Tokyo and other prefectures like Saitama. In Kawagoe, known as Little Edo, near Tokyo, businesses continue, albeit with shortened...
View Post
Featured News

PSP youth head Terence Soon quits to pursue ‘employment opportunities overseas’

Singapore -- Mr Terence Soon, the head of the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) youth wing, has quit the party as a member. In a letter to PSP secretary-general Francis Yuen on Monday (Apr 26), Mr Soon wrote that he had been offered...
View Post
Featured News

West Coast resident leaves note in the lift: “This is Singapore, not your motherland in India”

Singapore -- A frustrated resident living in a Clementi flat pasted a note in the lift to shame his noisy neighbours. The note gave his neighbour’s unit number and was signed off “Blk 716”. It was shared on a popular Facebook page...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent