a-‘rapist-cop’-was-summoned-a-year-after-raping-a-woman-on-a-beach

Here’s the story of a serving police officer who is accused of raping a woman on a Brighton beach in July last year.

At times, when we think of Europe or the United Kingdom, we think of efficiency and no play-play rules or that no one is above the law.

However, this case highlights something completely different and does not make the UK proud of its police force’s actions.

Arrested right after the crime in 2021, he is now summoned to appear in Brighton Magistrate’s Court on June 23 to face a rape charge.

All the while, he was a free bird and was probably carrying out his work as a ‘policeman’ off-duty. No one knows what other plans he might have had all this while.

“He was summoned today to appear in Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 23 to face a rape charge,” lawyers said to local papers in the UK.

Laurence Knight, 33, is accused of carrying out the assault on July 17, last year, while off-duty.

According to cops, he was arrested on July 28 and released on bail while investigations were ongoing.

Knight, who was assigned to Met Detention, was charged and suspended from duty.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Laurence Knight, a Met Police officer, was arrested on suspicion of rape on July 28 and later released on bail.

“The officer was not on duty at the time of the reported offence.” The officer will be subjected to a misconduct investigation by the police.

Sussex Police issued the following statement: ‘Sussex Police has arrested a man after a woman reported being raped on Brighton beach on Saturday, July 17 2021.’

The only mention of the victim in the entire case so far is that special officers are providing support.

‘The victim will continue to receive support from specialist officers throughout the judicial process.’

