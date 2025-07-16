A quick guide to The Open Championship: Golf’s oldest and most prestigious tournament

The Open Championship, most popularly known as The Open or the British Open, is the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf tournaments that is highly anticipated by golfers and fans all around the world. It is organised by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (known as the R&A) in Scotland, one of golf’s governing bodies.

Back then, The Open was played as three rounds on a 12-hole course at the Prestwick Golf Club. The winner of the competition would receive a special trophy called the “Challenge Belt”, and there was no prize money yet.

Now, as time changes, the tournament also has its own shift. A total of 156 golfers participate over four days every July at different courses in the UK, and the winner is given the “Champion Golfer of the Year” award.

Where is the location of The Open this season?

This year, the tournament will be held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland — one of the 14 different courses where The Open has been played. The tournament changes its location every year.

Royal Portrush is a special location because it is the only place outside England and Scotland to host The Open, having previously hosted the Championship in 1951 and 2019.

In 2026, The Open will take place at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. In 2027, it will be held at the famous Old Course in St Andrews.

Who can participate in The Open?

The Open is for all — anyone can try to play in it. If a person has a handicap of 0.4 or lower, and can pay the entry fee, he or she can enter the regional qualifying and can work his or her way up into the tournament. However, the leaders on the last day are usually the sport’s biggest stars, as expected.

Moreover, if you’ve won The Open before, you can still come back and play every year until you turn 60. Golfers who finished in the top 10 in 2024 will automatically get to play again in the tournament the following year.

Players can get exemptions as well if they’ve won a major tournament in the last five years, won big amateur events, or ranked at the top of different golf tour lists.

How much is the prize money?

The organisers have yet to reveal the prize money for this year’s event.

In 2024, the total prize money was $17 million (£12.6 million), with the winner taking home $3.1 million (£2.3 million).

The Open Championship is the only major men’s golf tournament held outside the United States, and golfers experience different kinds of courses from those they usually play on the PGA Tour.

