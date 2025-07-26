‘A new chapter’: Former world champion Lizzie Deignan announces retirement from cycling due to pregnancy

INTERNATIONAL: Britain’s former world champion Lizzie Deignan has recently announced her retirement due to the coming of her third child. The 36-year-old athlete, one of the leading and well-known figures in British women’s road cycling, had initially intended to complete the current season, but changes needed to happen.

Back then, Deignan paused her career twice for childbirth—in 2018 for her daughter Orla and in 2022 for her son Shea. Now, she is set to retire and focus on other aspects of her life.

With her retirement, she said: “I have this life outside of cycling that gives me so much fulfillment and so much love… Often people say, ‘Retire on the top,’ but I have no ego or necessity to retire at the top. I’m really happy to go full circle and to have ended my career as somebody that helps other people win bike races again.”

On social media, the athlete shared the pregnancy to her fans with a caption: “A new chapter in the Deignan story ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Deignan MBE (@l_deignan)



In another social media post, the UCI remarked: “An icon of women’s cycling retires. 🚴‍♀️@l_deignan 🇬🇧 has announced she’s expecting her third child, marking her immediate retirement from professional cycling. The 2015 UCI Road World Champion and one of Britain’s most decorated and influential riders leaves an incredible mark on the sport. Congrats, Lizzie! 🙌”

Netizens expressed their congratulations in the comments section by saying: “A legend, will miss watching, congratulations on a mega career,” “An exceptional rider .. champion and sportsman!!.. Congratulations Lizzie!👶🏼,” and “Congratulations Lizzie ❤️ and thank you 👏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCI (@uci_cycling)

Lizzie Deignan’s athletic career

In her sporting career, Deignan won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Furthermore, her greatest achievement was at the 2015 World Championships, where she won the women’s road race by out-sprinting Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen to claim the gold medal. She is also an advocate for gender equality in professional cycling, where women’s races have historically received less attention than men’s.

With this news, Deignan told Cycling Weekly: “I feel like I’ve carried the torch for quite a long time now, and it’s really cool that there is now a group of women ready to take over.”

Deignan has achieved 43 professional victories, including winning the first women’s Paris-Roubaix in 2021, and other significant races like Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Strade Bianche, and the Tour of Flanders. Notably, her last win was in a team time trial at the start of La Vuelta Femenina in Spain.