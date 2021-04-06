A-Mei grieves over victims of Taiwan train accident

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Last Friday morning (April 2) more than 50 passengers were killed in a Taiwan express train accident. Celebrities have gone on social media to mourn the deaths of the victims. Carrying about 500 people, the Taroko Express train was travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it crashed into a truck and derailed in a tunnel. The crash is reportedly one of Taiwan’s worst rail tragedies in at least 40 years. Pop diva A-Mei was among the celebrities who paid tribute to the victims.

The crash affected the 48-year-old as she was born in Taitung and usually travels back to her hometown on the very same track, as reported in 8days.sg.

“I’ve always loved looking at the calming scenery outside the train window whenever I was on this railway that often takes me home, but at the moment, I can’t stop crying while looking at those familiar views on the news,” she wrote on her socials.

“I pray for the victims to rest in peace, I pray for their families to have strength, I pray for a speedy recovery for the wounded, I pray for the brave and hard-working rescuers to have strength, I pray for peace for my homeland.”

Celebrities who paid tribute to the victims and left encouraging messages for the rescuers on their socials include Show Luo, JJ Lin, Rainie Yang, Lin Chiling, Fish Leong, Hannah Quinlivan, Aaron Yan and many more. Hong Kong star Chapman To announced that he will be contributing NT$1 million (S$47,000) to the families of the deceased while Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen donated NT$2.5 million (S$118,000) to aid relief efforts.

Born on August 9, 1972, Kulilay Amit, better known by her stage name A-Mei, is a Taiwanese Puyuma singer and record producer. In 1996, she made her singing debut and released her album, Sisters. Her albums Truth (2001), Amit (2009), and Faces of Paranoia (2014) each won her a Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Female Singer. Having sold more than 50 million records, she is often referred to as the "Queen of Mandopop".

