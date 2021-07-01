Entertainment Celebrity A fan did something that caused Alex Man to glare at him

Wonder what could that be...

Alex Man is still very popular in China. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — Despite announcing his retirement in 2016, veteran Hong Kong actor and The Golden Pillow star has been busy.

The 63-year-old is slowly making his acting comeback with his role in 2019’s I’m Livin’ It that got him nominated for Best Supporting Actor at last year’s Hongkong Film Awards. The actor often gets invited to perform in where he is still popular enough to attract huge crowds of adoring fans.

Footage of Man was shared recently where he attended an event at a nightclub. He behaved like a superstar with at least 10 bodyguards surrounding him as he smiled and waved to the throng of fans that had gathered to see him.

Unfortunately, things soured when an excited male fan who had leaned forward to greet and take a photo of Man accidentally stepped on the celebrity’s foot, according to 8days.sg.

Alex Man glared at a fan after the fan accidentally stepped on his foot. Picture: YouTube

The caused Man’s cheerful demeanour to change, and Man angrily demanded, “Who stepped on my shoe?” while turning to glare at the fan with a fierce expression.

The ‘perpetrator’ was then quickly shoved away by one of the bodyguards and prevented from getting any closer to Man. Footage of the actor performing later that night was also shared by netizens and they showed just how energetic he is for someone his age, and for someone who previously decided to stop working due to diabetes and ‘cos filming a movie “requires a lot of physical effort”.

Another thing that was remarkable was the audience which included many attractive and fashionable young women, all waving their hands in the air, cheering and snapping photos of Man as if he is a hot young heartthrob or Heavenly King.

Born Jul 25, 1957, Alex Man Chi-leung is a Golden Horse Award-winning Hong Kong actor. He was born in Hong Kong to Hakka parents. Alex Man became a actor for ATV in the 1970s. He joined TVB in the 1980s where he starred in several popular television dramas. Man sang the Hakka song, “客家山歌最出名”, during a Hong Kong TVB television show specially made for him. /TISG

