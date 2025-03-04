MALAYSIA: Over a decade ago, on March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished without a trace during its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

Despite extensive international search efforts, the aircraft’s disappearance has remained one of aviation’s greatest unsolved tragedies. Now, a renewed search offers a glimmer of hope to the families and friends of those on board.

A new search initiative

According to Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, the government is partnering once again with the U.S.-based marine exploration company Ocean Infinity. The operation is structured on a “no find, no fee” basis, with a potential reward of up to $70 million (S$92 million) if the aircraft is located within 18 months.

This agreement underscores the commitment to resolving the mystery surrounding MH370’s disappearance.

Technological advancements in the search

Ocean Infinity is utilising state-of-the-art technology for this mission. It has autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) equipped with advanced imaging systems, including sonars, lasers, and cameras. Capable of operating at depths of up to six kilometres for extended periods, this technological advancement significantly enhances the efficiency and scope of the search compared to previous attempts.

The search is concentrated on a 15,000-square-kilometre area in the southern Indian Ocean, identified based on refined analyses and new data.

Challenges and expert opinion

Former Australian naval officer Peter Waring, who participated in the initial search for MH370 in 2014, has highlighted the significant advancements in maritime technology employed by Ocean Infinity in the renewed search efforts. He remarked that “what these new Ocean Infinity vessels represent, frankly, is as big a transition in maritime technology as the movement from sail to steam was in the 1800s”.

The southern Indian Ocean presents formidable challenges, including unpredictable weather conditions and vast, remote expanses. Experts caution that, despite technological advancements, locating the wreckage remains a daunting task.

Ocean Infinity’s CEO, Oliver Plunkett, agrees that the renewed search for MH370 is “arguably the most challenging, and indeed the most pertinent one out there”, but he also highlighted the company’s enhanced searching capabilities due to advancements in robotics and technology.

Reactions from families and the public

The resumption of the search has rekindled hope among the loved ones of those on board. Grace Nathan, whose mother was a passenger on MH370, expressed relief and hope, while for the other bereaved families, the resumption of the search has elicited a complex mix of emotions.

Although many are hopeful that this new effort might finally provide answers, there is also the feeling of looming grief about confronting the reality of their loss. In an interview, Jiang Hui, whose 71-year-old mother was on board the missing MH370, expressed mixed feelings about the renewed search: “We are very happy the search can re-start, at the same time we fear the plane being found because… our loss would become a reality.”

Global community watches closely

The international community continues to monitor the situation with keen interest. The disappearance of MH370 has not only been a personal tragedy for the families involved but has also prompted discussions about aviation safety and the need for improved tracking technologies. The renewed search signifies a collective desire to uncover the truth and prevent similar incidents in the future.

As Ocean Infinity’s advanced technology searches the depths of the Indian Ocean, the renewed effort symbolises a relentless pursuit of answers and a commitment to the families affected by the tragedy. While challenges persist, the integration of cutting-edge technology and international collaboration provides a new beacon of hope.

With the operation progressing, the world remains united in the hope that this enduring mystery will finally be resolved, bringing closure to all those impacted by this unprecedented aviation disaster.