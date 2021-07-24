“A complicated flow chart just for dining out?”, Netizens confused by infographic of new dining regulations hours before announcement of dine-in prohibition

- Advertisement -

After an infographic laying out the decided dine-in regulations amid the rise in local Covid-19 transmission cases in Singapore was shared online, netizens expressed their confusion over the “complicated” set of rules.

Interestingly, hours after this infographic was posted, a new set of rules prohibiting dining out altogether was announced to take place on Wednesday (Jul 22).

In order to address the confusion around the set of dine-in rules that were put in place to curb Singapore’s rise in local Covid-19 transmission cases, Today shared an infographic on its Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

The rules were supposed to be effective from Jul 19 to Aug 8 and included a complex set of regulations that differed among households, ages, and vaccination status. Many flocked to the comment section of the infographic to express their confusion.

“Very complicated,” wrote one, while another was left wondering “(We’re) paying a million for (a) kindergarten solution yet those that come out with these solution(s) still want to say they are elite.”

Others expressed concern over the fact that workers in the food and beverage industry may not have the resources to check that each table adheres to the new regulations.

However, interestingly, just hours after the infographic was posted, news of Singapore being placed under phase two in which the nation is on heightened alert came out. Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced at a press conference that dining in would not be permitted under this phase. Restaurants and food stalls are allowed to conduct takeaway and delivery. Singapore will remain in this phase from Thursday (Jul 22) to Aug 18.

- Advertisement -

Following this, some netizens paid tribute to the efforts previously put into the infographic of the rules prior to this announcement, with one even saying, “Sorry to whoever did this chart…it was a waste of your time since there is no more dining in.”

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg