Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘A beautiful day to start February,’ Actress Pan Lingling gets hongbao from SM Lee

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: This year’s Lunar New Year season started auspiciously for the actress Pan Lingling, who called a recent encounter with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong “A beautiful day to start February.”

Ms Pan wrote in an Instagram post that she saw Mr Lee on Sunday (February 1) at Teck Ghee Court Market and Food Centre.

Not only did she have a chance to meet him, but she also received a hongbao from the former Prime Minister.

“A beautiful Sunday filled with generous gestures and festive spirit. Truly heartwarming to meet SM LEE sharing hongbao, especially when it‘s given so joyfully. It carries so much meaning, blessings, and connection to the people,” she wrote, posting photos of the encounter as well.

As for SM Lee, he wrote in a Facebook post on that day that with the Year of the Horse being just a fortnight away, he had spent the morning of Feb 1 “spreading festive cheer” at the Teck Ghee Hongbao Presentation Ceremony, which is held every year.

“I hope the items in the goodie bags add joy to this festive season,” he wrote.

FB screengrab/ Lee Hsien Loong

He remarked at the ceremony that the Year of the Snake had been good to Singapore “despite troubles in the world.”

He added the hope that the Year of the Horse would bring everyone peace, prosperity and good health, as well as progress for Singapore.

Afterwards, he and his team headed to Teck Ghee Food Centre, where he greeted residents and stallholders.

FB screengrab/ Lee Hsien Loong

“Good to see many out and about, enjoying breakfasts, and shopping for the new year,” wrote the Senior Minister.

He also posted photos of his visit, as well as a video on YouTube.

 

Ms Pan, who is a host as well as an actress, has won six Star Awards for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes in her career, which started when she was still in her teens.

After graduating from the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation‘s 8th Drama Artiste Training Course in 1988, she began acting in a number of tv series, and in 2011, won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Breakout.

In 2024, she was part of two TV series: Unforgivable and Never Too Late.

Ms Pan and her husband, actor Huang Shi Nan, share two children.

In 2014, she opened up about her fight against breast cancer, saying in an interview with TODAY, “I want to convey this message to breast cancer patients: ‘Don’t give up.’ The reason I’m stepping up to say all this is that breast cancer is becoming more common. In the future, one in three women might have breast cancer.

I think I should stand up and tell all the ladies: If you find something wrong, don’t be afraid. Just do it as swiftly as you can – if you discover it in the early stage, you can recover very quickly. Just go for regular checkups.” /TISG

