Pan Lingling and Xiang Yun serving IG-worthy yusheng this CNY

Singapore — In preparation for Chinese New Year, Pan Lingling and Xiang Yun have created an IG-worthy yusheng to show off on your feed.

During an interview with 8days.sg, Pan shared how the two actresses have teamed up with local celebrity chef Cao Yong on this business venture, called Ju Xing Ji referring to the term “superstar-level”.

Ju Xing Ji was inspired by chef Cao Yong’s fruit yusheng featured on Silver Carnival, a variety show starring Pan and Xiang Yun.

“It was so good that we thought, ‘Why don’t we sell something like this instead?’. I wanted something that isn’t as jelak as the typical ones you buy outside. He said that the original idea wouldn’t work because fruits spoil too quickly, which is why we decided to go with vegetables instead,” Pan said.

When they decided to pursue the idea, Pan and team raced against time to perfect the yusheng recipe and packaging as CNY was only a few months away.

For its packaging, they chose a reusable option by ordering wooden plates and cloths to wrap the yusheng.

As for the recipe, they eventually agreed on Japanese abalone, ice plants, purple cabbage, fried taro and other vegetables. For the finishing touches, Pan added that they had prepared a special sauce instead of plum sauce.

It has been a week since they introduced Ju Xing Ji and they’ve already received more than 200 orders just by word-of-mouth. Not to mention that all orders will be prepared by chef Cao Yong’s team.

Pan also shared that she or Xiang Yun will personally deliver yusheng orders of at least 15 plates. However, she noted that they cannot guarantee that they will be able to fulfil every order personally due to their busy schedule but that they will try their best to do so.

Otherwise, deliveries will be made by Pan’s younger brother — who has experience in food transport and has gladly agreed to assist her.

Ju Xing Ji’s operations will be carried out from their central kitchen, in a warehouse they have rented from one of Pan’s relatives.

With that said, Pan admitted that it will be a challenge to launch Ju Xing Ji before CNY as each of them is occupied with their respective duties. If all goes well, however, they intend to expand their menu with other seasonal dishes.

“We don’t know anything for sure yet since we’re still very busy with the yusheng. We really rushed things because we agree on the importance of staying healthy, which Covid-19 reminded us of,” Pan added.

Now, isn’t that amazing? We can’t wait for CNY already! Check out Ju Xing Ji on Instagram: @juxingji

