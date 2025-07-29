Man earning less than S$30k a year sets goals to break out of his rut, asks locals for ‘side hustling tips’

SINGAPORE: Getting out of a rut isn’t exactly a walk in the park, but one man recently shared online that he’s tired of feeling stuck and ready to turn things around.

In a candid post on a local forum, he admitted he’s not what most people would call “successful.” He earns less than S$30,000 a year, has little to no social life, and feels like he’s been drifting through life without any real goals.

However, instead of staying in that slump, he’s decided to add some structure by setting a few random goals to achieve before the year ends.

His first mission, he said, is to make $5,000 in two months through side hustles. “I just want to try, I guess,” he wrote. “I was thinking of doing GrabFood with my spare time/on my lunch breaks at work.”

Hoping to get some fresh ideas, he turned to the forum and asked, “What are your little side hustles? Give me some tips to achieve my goal. I’d really appreciate any and all help! Open ears and an open mind right now.”

“Work on yourself first.”

Rather than simply offering quick money-making ideas, Singaporean Redditors encouraged the man to take a step back and reflect on what he truly wanted to do with his life.

One Redditor shared a personal strategy that had helped them gain clarity in the past.

“Instead of setting a random goal, maybe take some time to think about what you actually want. I know it sounds easier said than done, but I’ve found the following method to be helpful.

“Take a piece of paper and then write down in large font, WHAT DO I WANT? Then whatever comes to mind, just write it down. It doesn’t matter if it sounds stupid or is frivolous or you don’t think you’re going to get it or whatever. The point is to list as many things as possible first, and then you can go through it later and filter stuff out.”

Another commented, “Sometimes your ideal passion and dreams come without you knowing. Just explore and keep trying things. Volunteer for stuff. Make new friends. Explore the world. Try new jobs. You may find out what you want in the midst of it.”

A third suggested, “Work on yourself first, get proper certification, and be street smart.”

Others also emphasised the importance of focusing on personal well-being. One said, “You may think this is irrelevant, but see if you can make yourself healthier, exercise more, learn a sport, join activity groups, etc, you would be surprised to see how fast your mood improves, your ability to learn improves, your mindset towards life changes, and stress and anxiety get so much better. It’s actually backed by science too. Hope it gets better for you.”

